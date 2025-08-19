This robot window cleaner sticks to and climbs your windows – but the price will shock you

QUICK SUMMARY The Hobot S7 Pro Robot Window Cleaner has finally arrived in the UK. The window cleaning robot suctions onto your windows and has a clever mopping system that offers 600 wipes per minute.

If you hate cleaning your windows – and don’t want to pay someone to do it for you – then you’ll be happy to know that the Hobot S7 Pro Robot Window Cleaner has landed in the UK. With advanced mopping features and sensors, the Hobot S7 Pro sticks to your windows and offers 600 wipes a minute – and it’s not too expensive either.

You’ve heard of a robot vacuum cleaner , but have you ever heard of a robot window cleaner?! I hadn’t until recently, but after taking a look at the Hobot S7 Pro, it reminded me of how a robot pool cleaner cleans the walls of your pool – and it kind of acts in a similar way.

For indoor and outdoor use, the Hobot S7 Pro Robot Window Cleaner sticks to your windows using an advanced suction system of up to 4800 Pa. With airflow and a caterpillar belt, the Hobot S7 Pro suctions onto glass surfaces firmly and can easily travel up and down it, even on uneven glass types.

Having a robot climb all over your windows doesn’t exactly sound hygienic, but the Hobot S7 Pro is equipped with rubber-coated bumpers and side wheels to protect your windows and ledges from marks and scratches. And of course, the Hobot S7 Pro is designed to clean your windows, and it does so with its Reciprocating Mopping system.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Compared to hand washing, the Hobot S7 Pro simulates 600 wipes per minute, and has Dual Ultrasonic Spray technology to apply water and mist to your windows. It does so using little amounts of water and cleaning solution, so your windows and glass panels don’t get too wet.

The Hobot S7 Pro has upper and lower cleaning wipes, which work together to remove stains. The lower cloth can occasionally leave water marks when scrubbing, but the upper cloth swoops in to clean those away and remove excess water.

As you’d expect the Hobot S7 Pro is controlled via an app, and has an adaptive navigation system which maps out your windows and detects edges and obstacles. I was surprised that the Hobot S7 Pro isn’t cordless, but it comes with a power cord that can extend up to 8 metres – and if the battery runs out, the Hobot S7 Pro stays attached to the window so you can safely retrieve it.

