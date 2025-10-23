Roborock's new wet-dry cordless vacuum is perfect for smaller homes – and now it's coming to the UK
The F25 GT has some pretty impressive features
QUICK SUMMARY
Roborock is about to launch the F25 GT cordless wet-dry vacuum mop in the UK. The model, already available in the US, features up to 20,000 Pa suction power, a 450 RPM cleaning frequency and DirTect smart sensors that automatically adjust suction based on dirt levels.
It's currently priced at £279 during its introductory offer before increasing to £329 on 9th November, and is already available in the US for $299.99.
Roborock has announced it's about to launch its F25 GT in the UK – a cordless wet-dry vacuum mop designed to make home cleaning smarter and easier than ever. It’s already been available in the US for a while, earning an impressive 4.3-star average rating on Amazon, but now it’s finally our turn.
Whilst it’s not specifically aimed at small homes, the F25 GT comes with plenty of clever features that make it ideal for compact spaces. That’s why it’s likely to be a big hit here in the UK and across Europe, especially after the huge success of the F25 ACE – which recently received five stars in our full review.
The F25 GT officially goes on sale on Monday 27th October for a promotional price of £279, running until 9th November, before returning to its standard £329 price. For comparison, it’s already available in the US for $299.99.
As part of Roborock’s expanding F25 range, the F25 GT combines powerful suction, smart cleaning and low-maintenance design. It delivers up to 20,000 Pa of suction power and a 450 RPM cleaning frequency, giving you strong wet-and-dry performance in a single pass.
Its FlatReach design allows it to glide right under low-clearance furniture, whilst the self-cleaning dock automatically washes and dries the brush after each use. It’s this kind of thoughtful design that makes it such a great fit for smaller homes, especially since it replaces both your vacuum and your mop.
On top of that, the F25 GT packs in smart features like the DirTect sensor, which detects dirt in real time and adjusts suction power on the fly. In Eco mode, it runs for up to 60 minutes before needing a recharge.
Finally, with edge-to-edge cleaning and separate clean and dirty water tanks, it delivers efficient, hygienic results every time. In short, the F25 GT looks like it could be one of Roborock’s most practical – and space-saving – cleaner yet.
