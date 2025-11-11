Wet-dry vs regular vacuum cleaners: what’s the difference and which should you buy?

As the days go on, the choice of home cleaning gadgets out there is only getting bigger. There’s now a robot version of almost everything, and about 200,000 different brands to pick from. However, sometimes it’s nice to strip things back to basics and focus on two main types – the wet-dry vacuum and the standard vacuum cleaner.

Now, you might think the difference between these two is pretty obvious – and you’d be right – but there’s actually more to it than meets the eye. Things like maintenance, cost and design can all play a big part in deciding which one’s best for you.

So, I’ve broken it all down below – and before you go, make sure you check out the one cordless vacuum cleaner I’ll be watching like a hawk this Black Friday!

What's the difference?

The main difference between a wet-dry vacuum cleaner and a regular vacuum comes down to what they’re built to handle. As the name suggests, a wet-dry vacuum can tackle both liquid spills and dry debris, whilst your standard vacuum is only made for dust, dirt and pet hair.

Wet-dry vacuums also have a tougher internal setup – they use a special filter and a corrosion-resistant container that can safely collect liquids without damaging the motor.

Which is easier to maintain?

When it comes to everyday maintenance, a regular vacuum clearly wins for simplicity. There are no liquids involved, and it pretty much just consists of emptying a dustbin (or changing a bag) and washing a filter every now and then.

On the flip side, wet-dry vacuums come with a few extra responsibilities. As they handle both liquids and solids, you’ll need to rinse and dry tanks after wet use, check for moisture in filters, and ensure nothing’s left damp that could lead to mildew or odd smells.

Which is cheaper?

In general, the best cordless vacuums are the more affordable option. They’re only built for dry cleaning, so the tech inside is simpler, especially as there's no need for waterproof parts or reinforced containers.

That said, prices vary by brand, and some models now offer the best of both worlds. For example, Dyson’s latest V16 Pistol Animal can be upgraded with the Submarine attachment, turning it into a wet-and-dry cleaner. It’s not the cheapest option, but it can be more cost-effective than buying two separate machines.

Which one should I buy?

If your cleaning routine mostly involves everyday messes like dust, crumbs and pet hair, a cordless vacuum is all you really need. It’s lighter, easier to store, and perfect for quick cleans.

However, if you’re regularly mopping up wet spills, dealing with garage dust, or cleaning tiled or hard floors, then a wet-dry vacuum is definitely worth considering. It might be bulkier and a bit pricier, but it’s far more versatile and powerful.