Philips OneUp 5000 Series vs Shark VacMop: the ultimate electric mop showdown

The past few months have seen a lot of shiny new appliances hit the market, and electric mops in particular have been at the forefront. Two of the latest contenders – the Philips OneUp 5000 Series and the Shark VacMop – landed just weeks apart, giving us the perfect chance to put them head-to-head.

Both models scored four stars in our full reviews, which can make choosing between them a bit tricky. At first glance, the OneUp might seem like the clear winner, but there’s actually a lot more to consider.

This guide breaks down price, setup, design, features, battery life and performance to give you a clear comparison and help you figure out which mop is the right fit for your home.

Philips OneUp 5000 Series vs Shark VacMop: price and availability

When it comes to price, there’s quite a difference between the two – especially for electric mops. The OneUp retails for £149.99/€149.99, which is a bit higher than your average mop, whilst the VacMop sits at £99.99/$89.99, which feels closer to what most people want to spend. Both are available from their respective retailers and selected stores.

The OneUp comes with one replaceable mop pad and a 40ml concentrated floor cleaner cartridge, whereas the VacMop comes with six disposable starter pads and a 355ml multi-surface cleaning solution. On top of that, the VacMop comes in three colours, which is always fun.

Winner: Shark VacMop

Philips OneUp 5000 Series vs Shark VacMop: set up

Setting up the VacMop couldn’t be easier, especially as the disposable mop heads simply click into place and only fit one way. The OneUp takes a little more effort, requiring you to screw the handle into the main body and insert the cartridge into the clean water tank. That said, setup is still very quick, making both easy to get started.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

Both mops are cordless and need charging before use. I personally prefer that the OneUp uses USB-C charging, and it also has a small LED screen showing battery and charging status. The VacMop only has a small light which shows whether it's successfully charging or not.

Winner: Shark VacMop

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Philips OneUp 5000 Series vs Shark VacMop: design

The biggest differences show up when it comes to performance. The Philips OneUp uses patented technology to pump clean water onto the floor whilst simultaneously sucking up dirty water, keeping the two tanks separate. The VacMop, on the other hand, combines strong suction and spray mopping. Its suction is a huge advantage that eliminates the need to vacuum first – something I found I had to do with the OneUp.

Environmentally, the OneUp comes out on top. Its mop pad is replaceable and machine-washable for up to six months, whereas the VacMop relies on single-use disposable pads.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3) (Image credit: Future)

The OneUp has two cleaning levels, letting you adjust based on floor type or mess, controlled via a front button. The VacMop uses a trigger on the handle to start power/suction, with a separate button for dispensing cleaning solution. However, you unfortunately can’t choose suction or water levels independently.

Both the OneUp and the VacMop are designed to be lightweight and easy to handle, but the OneUp is a little more substantial due to its dual water tanks and solid build. The VacMop is slimmer and slightly lighter, which makes it easier to store in a cupboard or small corner. Both have a flexible design that lets you manoeuvre around corners and under furniture.

Winner: Philips OneUp 5000 Series

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Philips OneUp 5000 Series vs Shark VacMop: runtime

Battery life is where the OneUp really shines. It offers up to 70 minutes of runtime, enough for multiple full cleaning sessions without recharging.

The VacMop, in contrast, only runs for about 13 minutes per charge, which isn’t enough to tackle a kitchen, bathroom and living room in one go. For me, that’s a big downside, especially when competitors provide so much more.

Winner: Philips OneUp 5000 Series

Philips OneUp 5000 Series vs Shark VacMop: performance

In terms of cleaning performance, both models are impressive. The VacMop might edge slightly ahead thanks to its suction and the way its pad contacts the floor, but the OneUp still leaves floors looking impressively clean and shiny.

It's worth noting that the OneUp’s clean and dirty tanks are very easy to detach and rinse under the tap, and the washable pad is great for just chucking in the washing machine. The VacMop is even simpler in terms of maintenance, as you just pop off the disposable pad and toss it.

As mentioned, the OneUp does require vacuuming beforehand, which knocks off a few points. The trade-off is that with the VacMop, running costs can add up quickly since the pads are disposable, which is something to keep in mind if you plan to use it frequently.

Winner: equal

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3) (Image credit: Future)

Philips OneUp 5000 Series vs Shark VacMop: which is best?

If you’re trying to choose between the Philips OneUp 5000 Series and the Shark VacMop, it really comes down to what matters most to you. The VacMop wins on price, ease of setup and effective results, making it perfect for quick cleans or smaller households. However, the OneUp impresses with longer battery life, dual water tanks, washable pads and adjustable cleaning levels, plus it’s more environmentally friendly and ideal for bigger spaces or repeated use.

Ultimately, if you want convenience and upfront value, go for the VacMop, but if you want power, flexibility and long-term savings, the OneUp is the smarter pick.