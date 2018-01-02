The 5 best hair dryers 2018 to dry your hair faster

Which hair dryer will make light work of the sometimes tedious and mundane job of the humble blow dry? Which are easy to handle and make that shiny, frizz mane an obtainable day style? You won’t be disappointed with any hair dryer in our top five. But which dryer is THE BEST?

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is our pick of the bunch, and then there's Dyson's beautiful multi-styler hair tool that also dries, the Dyson AirWrap. Of course before you spend your hard earned cash, you should consider your budget and how often you blow dry your hair…

How to choose the best hair dryer for you

We’ve tested five hair dryers from five of the biggest brands on the market today, each time selecting a top of the range dryer. The models we’ve tested range in price a whooping £275, so do take that into consideration when you read the reviews. A good hair dryer is an investment in terms of your personal style and the health of your hair.

Our testing was done over a period of weeks, using each of the hair dyers over a set period of time every morning, after washing, using the same shampoo and conditioner. All of our testing was done by the same person who has thick hair, styled in a straight chin length bob – not long enough for any fancy up-dos so a good blow dry is a prerequisite.

In case you didn’t know, your hair is weaker and damaged more easily damaged when it’s wet. This is why it’s recommended that when you blow dry you start on a low heat setting and stop when you feel your hair change temperature – that’s the signal for it being dry. From here you can select a high temperature setting to style, without damaging your hair. All the dryers we’ve tested feature a cold shot, designed to lock finished styles in place, so we’ve finished with this cool blast. We have followed this method with all the hair dryers we’ve tested.

We are pleased to report that even with daily blow drying (excessive even by our standards) hair felt in better condition than we started this group test! In terms of time it took to dry our hair there was very little difference between the five models with drying times only differing by a minute using the above technique.

Of course only one hair dryer can take the crown of THE BEST on the market and that accolade goes to the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. Yes, it’s the most expensive on test but it’s also the best on the market – it made hair styling a doddle – we achieved our chosen style quickly and comfortably with maximum shine, no frizz and we were able to listen to the radio while we dried too – a revelation!

The 5 best hair dryers you can buy today

1. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Expensive but high-tech and an absolute joy to use Reasons to buy + High shine, frizz free drying + Light and quiet Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

The fact that Dyson have put the Supersonic’s motor in the handle is a game changer for hair dryer design. For users it means that the weight is better balanced – no arm ache with this sleekly styled beauty and it won’t overheat at all either. Both the quietness – it’s can still hear the radio quiet and modest weight of 618g are to be commended. The Supersonic was an absolute joy to use. We loved it’s high end stainless steel magnetic interface – the two differently sized nozzles and the diffuser just snap into place magnetically, so you can choose the direction and angle that’s best for your style. It’s super simple to use and boasts an in-built regulator so you’ll never over heat, and in turn damage, your hair. Using this our hair felt salon perfect – shiny and bouncy with absolutely no frizz. At £299 there’s no denying it’s expensive but it is brilliant.

2. ghd aura Comfortable in the hand and loaded with features Reasons to buy + Ultra concentrated airflow for precise styling + Hair feels healthy and full of body Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The aura is a great looking hair dryer, which also feels like a professional hair tool in the hand. ‘Cool-Wall’ technology keeps the aura’s nozzle and casing cool to the touch, even when using the high heat setting, so you can move the nozzle as much as you like for a precise and comfortable blow dry. This tech combined with the focused airflow enabled us to achieve a sleek blow dry with healthy feeling hair that while full of natural body had minimal frizz. The ghd aura is set to a maximum airflow temperature of 137 degrees – optimum for styling without damage, so you don’t have to worry about heat damage. Highly recommended.

3. T3 Featherweight Luxe 2i A super precise, top looking hair dryer Reasons to buy + Shiny, frizz free drying + Perfect blow dry brush included Reasons to avoid - Difficult to grip

The T3 Featherweight Luxe 2i delivers a great blow dry – the dryer felt like it was very gentle on our hair and the airflow was precise. This dryer is equipped with T3 Tormaline SoftAire with T3 Iron Generator technology, but all you really need to know is our hair was left shiny, without any visible frizz and felt incredibly healthy – result. The quality T3 barrel brush included with the dryer proved to be the perfect partner for a salon worthy blow dry. The only snag with this great looking dryer is that when using it your hand can slip because the smooth handle surface, which looks great, can become difficult to grip as your hand gets warm.

4. Trevor Sorbie Dry & Shine A good hair dryer with a very attractive price point Reasons to buy + Gives a smooth, sleek blow dry + Very affordable Reasons to avoid - Plasticy

Nicely designed, the Trevor Sorbie Dry & Shine certainly delivers on sleeks looks. However, it does feel a little plasticy in hand and the smooth plastic surface means it isn’t easy to grip while drying and can get a little slippy. That said it is lightweight and dried our hair as fast as the much more expensive models. The dryer is marketed around it’s Ionic Generator & Keratin + Argan Oil but the proofs in the drying and, using the concentrator nozzle, we achieved a nice straight and smooth blow dry. We loved the UK/EU plug so you can use it abroad without a separate adaptor too. For the tiny price point, this is a great hair dryer.

5. Braun Satin Hair 7 Colour A heavy duty, well-made hair dryer Reasons to buy + Doesn't dry hair out + Inexpensive Reasons to avoid - Plasticy

The Braun Satin Hair 7 Colour feels very well made in the hand and looks like a serious bit of hair kit too. Unfortunately, during our testing it did give us a little bit of wrist ache, which none of the other models did, due to it being a little top heavy. Press the large Colour Saver button and the dryer immediately delivers cooler air for protection from overheating (there’s also a special colour nozzle to use) but in reality we found this no different from drying hair on a lower heat. That said the Braun Satin Hair 7 Colour didn’t dry our hair out and left it with a nice shine, if a little frizzy.