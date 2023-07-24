Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In T3’s Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine Hair Dryer review, I put this hair dryer to the test to see if it left my hair looking shiny and in better condition. While I’m still not completely sold on the Progloss infusion oils, I can safely say that my hair looks silky and holds on to its shine for several days.

The best hair dryers make drying your hair a quicker, easier and more enjoyable process. With new technological advancements, the latest hair tools to hit the market are packed with more settings and styling methods than before, and all in one convenient device. While the Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine Hair Dryer is mainly focused on powerful blow dries that leaves hair frizz free, it’s also infused with super smoothing oils that help tame your mop while giving it a natural healthy shine.

But do the oils in the Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine Hair Dryer actually work? I tried it out to see if it lives up to its promise.

Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine review: Unboxing

The Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine Hair Dryer arrived in a display box that opened up like a book. I really liked the packaging because of the added dramatics but there was a lot of unnecessary plastic in places. In the box, you receive the hair dryer, two concentrator nozzles (15mm and 8mm options) and 1 curl-enhancing diffuser.

Looking at the Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine Hair Dryer after I unboxed it, I thought it was surprisingly good looking. The hair dryer has black and turquoise blue colouring and the attachments clip on to the end comfortably and without having to apply too much pressure. A corded appliance, the Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine Hair Dryer comes with a super long cord – 3 metres long to be exact! I did think this was slightly unnecessary and almost too long but if you like to walk around while you dry your hair, you have plenty of room to!

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine review: Design

The Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine Hair Dryer has a 1800 watt high torque professional motor with enhanced velocity and air flow. The dryer uses Ionic Jet technology and positive and negative jets that deliver frizz-free results and smoother, softer hair overall. An impressive feature of the Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine Hair Dryer is its smart heat sensor that monitors airflow temperature and adjusts as necessary to protect the hair’s natural moisture and to prevent any heat damage.

With healthier hair in mind, the front ceramic grille of the Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine Hair Dryer is infused with Progloss Super Smoothing Oils. The keratin, argan and coconut oils are released into the hair that helps your hair lock in moisture and promises to give a radiant and reflective shine after each dry.

The Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine Hair Dryer has four heat settings, 2 speed settings and a cold shot feature. The settings can be adjusted with the buttons on the side of the handle which can be pushed back and forth to make the dryer get hotter or colder, slower or faster. The cold shot button is located on the handle underneath the drying nozzle and you have to hold it down for the airflow to turn cool. The design of the handle, attachments and dryer are sleek, compact and lightweight so it’s easy to hold, use and travel with.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine review: Performance

While trying out the Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine Hair Dryer for this review, I found that it was quite noisy at the start but once I started using it regularly, the noise calmed down and it’s not particularly loud when in use. The attachments slot nicely on the end, but in my experience, I found that the accessories actually slowed the dryer down even when the speed was at its highest. If you want a more controlled dry, especially if you’re using the diffuser, this is probably a handy feature but I just wanted to dry my hair as quickly as possible! It’s a lot slower than my Tresemme dryer that I’ve had for years and the airflow wasn’t as powerful as I’d expected, but it certainly gets the job done.

After several uses of the Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine Hair Dryer, I was most impressed by the buttons and controls. Some hair dryers have hard-to-press buttons or tricky sliding mechanisms but the controls on this dryer are easy to flick across and customise. The cool shot button is simple to hold down and the air actually gets cold! I’ve always found cooling features on other hair dryers aren’t particularly powerful or don’t get cold, but the Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine Hair Dryer drops the temperature nicely and works really well.

The infused grille is one of the most popular features of the Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine Hair Dryer and I found that my hair did feel nice and look shiny after I’d used it. While I’m not entirely convinced if the oils work or not, my hair did get a natural shine after using the Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine Hair Dryer and that shine lasted for a couple of days in between washes. I really liked the heat sensor and felt the temperature adjust and change as it needed to which I think helped with the overall look and feel of my hair.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine review: Price

The Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine Hair Dryer is £119.99 and is available on the Revamp website , Very , Argos , Feelunique and Sephora . Revamp also offers a three year guarantee on its hair tools. Compared to similar brands like Dyson, Shark and ghd, the Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine Hair Dryer is pretty reasonably priced, although I think you can find cheaper options that are slightly more powerful and do a similar thing.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine review: Verdict

The Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine Hair Dryer is an attractive and lightweight dryer that’s easy to use and puts hair care and protection at the top of its priorities. Its smart heat sensor works nicely to prevent damage and the Progloss oils work to give hair a shine and lock in its natural moisture.

I think I need a few more uses before I can confidently say that the oils helped with my hair and it’s not as powerful as the cheaper option I’ve used for years. Having said that, the Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine Hair Dryer works extremely well, and its cold shot button is a pretty standout feature that actually gets cold!

Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine review: Alternatives to consider

If you’re looking for a high quality hair dryer with lots of attachments, the Shark Style IQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler is a great alternative. The Shark styler is a Dyson Airwrap dupe which has a similar price tag to the Revamp Progloss Hydro Shield X Shine Hair Dryer, and offers a full drying and styling experience.

If you’re a fan of Revamp, another option is the Revamp Progloss 3950 AC Featherlite Ultra X which sits in our top five for the best hair dryers. T3 found it to be a masterclass in efficiency and while its looks could be better, it’s a brilliant lightweight and mid-range dryer for everyday use.