Shave like a pro with one of Braun's best electric razors – now with $130 off for Prime Day
Getting the right shave can be something of an art, especially if you don't want to just go clean-shaven, and Amazon Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your shaving tech.
Braun is one of the most well known shaver and razor makers in the world, with a long history build on solid, quality products that work well. The Braun Series 9 PRO+ is no exception, offering barber-level closeness.
The Pro+ has five synchronised ProShave elements and a ProComfort head, meaning it can cut down to 0.05 mm with five ultra-sharp blades, ensuring fewer strokes and smooth, gentle results.
Braun's ProComfort pre-shave attachment Snaps on easily for a gentle warm-up, as 387 silicone filaments softly raise facial hair to prevent tugging before the main shave, ensuring a comfortable experience pretty much every time.
Cleaning razors can be something of a pain and the SmartCare 6‑in‑1 Cleaning Center automatically cleans, lubricates, dries, and charges at the touch of a button, helping protect blades and keep the razor performing like new.
When you're on the go, Braun's PowerCase travel charger is really handy. The portable charging case doubles as a power bank, providing up to 60 minutes of shaving on the go.
As a German company, Braun is proud of its build quality and design. The Pro+ has a titanium coating and is fully washable and safe for wet or dry use. Its battery delivers around 60 minutes of runtime per charge.
