The iPhone of toothbrushes is back – Laifen’s new Wave SE is sleek and kinder to teeth
Laifen debuts new Wave SE toothbrush for ‘cosy’ brushing
QUICK SUMMARY
Laifen has launched a new version of its Wave electric toothbrush.
The Laifen Wave SE is certified by the American Dental Association and is kinder to teeth compared to its predecessor.
The iPhone of electric toothbrushes is back! Laifen has just launched a new special version of its Wave toothbrush, and it promised to be kinder and ‘cosier’ to the mouth than its predecessor, making it ideal for those with sensitive teeth and gums.
Compared to brands like Philips and Oral-B, Laifen is the new kid on the best electric toothbrush block. But while it might not be as well known, it doesn’t mean it Laifen isn’t a strong contender in the market, and its original Laifen Wave toothbrush not only got five stars in our Laifen Wave review, but Highly Commended at the T3 Awards 2024.
Building off the success of the Laifen Wave, the brand has now launched the Laifen Wave SE, a special edition of the original. The Laifen Wave SE is the first dual-action toothbrush to be certified by the American Dental Association, and it’s been engineered to remove plaque and help prevent gum disease, like gingivitis.
When you look at the Laifen Wave and the Laifen Wave SE, you’ll notice that they both look extremely similar, and they effectively have the same design. But the main difference between them is the amount of vibrations and oscillations.
The original Laifen Wave offers high frequency vibrations of up to 66,000 vibrations per minute, while the Laifen Wave SE has 26,000 vibrations per minute. This drop in vibrations is softer and – as the brand states – ‘cosier’ to the mouth, making it better for those with sensitive teeth and electric toothbrush newbies.
The Laifen Wave SE still has the same 60-degree oscillation as the original – which is good as we said it was the best oscillating toothbrush in our main guide. The oscillations imitate the Modified Bass brushing technique which is recommended by dentists for a more hygienic clean.
While the Laifen Wave SE has the same style as the original, it now comes in two special colourways – green or purple. It also has a new cushioned brush head with food-grade TPE coating and ultra-fine bristles that clean deeply while being softer and more comfortable to use in your mouth.
The Laifen Wave SE also has an impressive 50-day battery life and fully charges in just three hours. As everything is getting the smart treatment nowadays, the Laifen Wave SE is compatible with the Laifen app which offers personalised brushing advice and timers.
The Laifen Wave SE is available to buy now for £89.99 / $89.99 at Laifen.
