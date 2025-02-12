This is officially the coolest electric toothbrush I've ever seen

QUICK SUMMARY Quip has launched its new Ultra Next Generation Smart Sonic Toothbrush, featuring a sleek silicone design and advanced cleaning technology. Available in five shades, the Ultra starts at $100 (£80) and is available online worldwide, with select retailers to follow.

Quip has unveiled its Ultra Next Generation Smart Sonic Toothbrush, and it’s easily one of the most impressive models we’ve seen. Designed with a sleek, seamless silicone finish, it boasts a range of cutting-edge features that set it apart from other electric toothbrushes on the market.

With the launch of Ultra, Quip also introduces the EasyClick Brush Pod, a revolutionary interchangeable brush head system that reduces plastic waste by 70%. According to the brand, it delivers 15x more plaque removal between teeth and 2x more whitening in just one week.

Available in five distinctive shades – Eclipse, Stone, Moss, Dusk and Onyx – the Quip Ultra starts at $100 or £80. It’s available worldwide now on Quip’s online store, with select retailers to follow.

(Image credit: Quip)

With an impressive 30-day battery life on a single charge, 16 brushing intensities and smart connectivity to the Quip app, the Ultra stands among the best electric toothbrushes on the market. Following the widespread success of SURI in recent years, it’s clear there’s a growing demand for toothbrushes that prioritise dental health whilst maintaining hygiene and aesthetics – and the Quip Ultra checks all those boxes effortlessly.

Additional features include a built-in timer to track brushing progress, pressure alerts for optimal technique and an LED display that provides real-time feedback and charge status. The Quip Ultra also comes with versatile accessories, including a weighted countertop stand, reusable mirror mount for space-saving storage and a breathable travel case.

"Over the last 10 years, our designs have evolved because we know that one brush doesn't fit everyone's needs. The Quip Ultra is the next step in our mission to make a brush for every mouth, while offering a personalised experience through cutting edge technology," says Lauri Kien Kotcher, CEO of Quip.