This is officially the coolest electric toothbrush I've ever seen
16 brushing settings and a 30-day battery life? Yes please
QUICK SUMMARY
Quip has launched its new Ultra Next Generation Smart Sonic Toothbrush, featuring a sleek silicone design and advanced cleaning technology. Available in five shades, the Ultra starts at $100 (£80) and is available online worldwide, with select retailers to follow.
Quip has unveiled its Ultra Next Generation Smart Sonic Toothbrush, and it’s easily one of the most impressive models we’ve seen. Designed with a sleek, seamless silicone finish, it boasts a range of cutting-edge features that set it apart from other electric toothbrushes on the market.
With the launch of Ultra, Quip also introduces the EasyClick Brush Pod, a revolutionary interchangeable brush head system that reduces plastic waste by 70%. According to the brand, it delivers 15x more plaque removal between teeth and 2x more whitening in just one week.
Available in five distinctive shades – Eclipse, Stone, Moss, Dusk and Onyx – the Quip Ultra starts at $100 or £80. It’s available worldwide now on Quip’s online store, with select retailers to follow.
With an impressive 30-day battery life on a single charge, 16 brushing intensities and smart connectivity to the Quip app, the Ultra stands among the best electric toothbrushes on the market. Following the widespread success of SURI in recent years, it’s clear there’s a growing demand for toothbrushes that prioritise dental health whilst maintaining hygiene and aesthetics – and the Quip Ultra checks all those boxes effortlessly.
Additional features include a built-in timer to track brushing progress, pressure alerts for optimal technique and an LED display that provides real-time feedback and charge status. The Quip Ultra also comes with versatile accessories, including a weighted countertop stand, reusable mirror mount for space-saving storage and a breathable travel case.
"Over the last 10 years, our designs have evolved because we know that one brush doesn't fit everyone's needs. The Quip Ultra is the next step in our mission to make a brush for every mouth, while offering a personalised experience through cutting edge technology," says Lauri Kien Kotcher, CEO of Quip.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
You don’t need the gym — boost total-body strength with this beginner-friendly resistance band workout
It's also low-impact and can improve your mobility too
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
New Grand Seiko watch is a perfect pick for the distinguished gentleman
It's one of the nicest Grand Seiko dress watches
By Sam Cross Published
-
I review electric toothbrushes for a living and these are the 3 best deals on Amazon this week
If you're looking for a new electric toothbrush, you've come to the right place
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush review: the iPhone of toothbrushes is finally here
Sleek, stylish, and super-sonic, this smart device looks amazing - and performs even better
By Joanna Ebsworth Last updated
-
Never leave your toothbrush in the bathroom, say dentists
3 reasons why you should never keep your toothbrush in the bathroom
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Why I'm switching my Oral-B electric toothbrush to a Philips model
I’m choosing Philips electric toothbrushes over Oral-B… and here’s why
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
3 foods you should never eat first thing in the morning, according to dentists
Don't eat these three foods if you want good oral health and dental hygiene
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Best cheap electric toothbrush deals 2023
Give your gnashers a present with massive savings on flagship Oral-B and Philips Sonicare brushes
By Spencer Hart Last updated