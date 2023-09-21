SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush review: slim, sonic and sustainable never cleaned so good

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Brushing your teeth is one of the few things that should be done every single day, making it extremely important to ensure you have the best toothbrush available. It's not really a secret that electric toothbrushes are so much better for your teeth than a manual brush, and when you make that switch from manual to electric , it's guaranteed you'll never want to go back. Read our manual brushing vs electric toothbrush breakdown if you want to find out more about it.

You would have heard of the big electric toothbrush brands, such as Philips or Oral-B, but 2022 saw a new kid on the block. SURI was launched to help like-minded individuals seek personal care products that are more sustainable, beautiful and convenient alternatives. Its electric toothbrush, known as the SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush, caused ripples in the industry and we've been waiting to try it ever since. Since its launch, SURI's toothbrush is now rated the top electric toothbrush on Trustpilot, with over 2000 5-star reviews, making it a hugely popular product.

Over the past two weeks, I've been reviewing the SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush and I'm so excited to let you know what I think.

Before we begin, have a look at the 7 mistakes everyone makes with electric toothbrushes - you might learn something new!

SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush: price and availability

The SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush is available in four different colours: Morning Waves, Winter Fern, Midnight Black and Sea Mist. I've been trying out the Winter Fern shade which is probably my favourite out of all four, closely followed by Morning Waves.

There are also two purchasing options. Buyers can either receive the Brush only option, which includes the brush, magnetic mirror mount and slimline charger, costing £75. There's also the Brush + UV Case option, which includes the same accessories plus the UV case. This is priced at £95.

You can purchase either option on the SURI website or Amazon. SURI also excitingly launched their toothbrushes in Boots across the UK only a few weeks ago!

SURI also offer a 100 day money-back guarantee, so if you don't like your toothbrush for whatever reason, there's no need to worry about missing out.

SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush: unboxing and set-up

Unboxing the SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush was an extremely satisfying process. I was instantly impressed at the look of the toothbrush and how aesthetically pleasing it was.

There were quite a few components to the unboxing process, but nothing that was confusing or nonessential. I first came across the UV case and toothbrush body, followed by the mirror mount, charge pebble, brush head and spare USB charging cable. If I was being fussy, it would've been convenient for there to be another brush head included, but I was happy to see that a pack of 3 is available from the website for only £14.40.

There was also a quick start guide (immediate thumbs up from me - we all know how much I love them) and a safety tips booklet. I immediately started charging the toothbrush up as advised on the quick start guide and stuck the mirror mount onto my bathroom mirror.

Image 1 of 5 SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush (Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3) SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush (Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / TE) SURI UV case, toothbrush body and packaged USB cable and brush head (Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3) USB cable, mirror mount, brush head, charge pebble and safety tips guide (Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3) Quick start guide (Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush: design and features

The amount of advanced features that the SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush is extremely impressive, especially when it comes to the sustainability of the brand. Whilst more and more brands are focusing on making their products recyclable, it's rare to see it as a business priority. SURI'S brush heads are made from plant-based corn starch and the bristles are made from castor-oil, specially designed to be bio-based and reduce a reliance on petroleum-based plastics. Not only are the materials they use sustainable, but SURI also recycles the heads for free in the UK and US. The body of the brush is also made from aluminium, makes it long-lasting and easily recycled as well.

The toothbrush fully charges in just 3 hours, which will then last for about 40 days. I was extremely impressed with this, especially as I have to charge my Oral-B electric toothbrush about once a week. This makes it an ideal travel companion - no more worrying about extra chargers or travel adaptors!

I was also extremely impressed with the UV travel case. Not only does it provide a place to put your toothbrush when you're on the move, it recharges the brush whilst a built-in UV-C light kills 99.9% of bacteria in just one minute. It also has a slim design, allowing it to fit in your wash-bag nicely.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Every time you use the brush, 33,000 sonic vibrations and two different cleaning modes helps to remove 300% more plaque than a manual toothbrush for healthier gums. The two cleaning modes, Everyday Clean mode and Polish mode, let you find a cleaning style that works best for you whilst giving you the results you want.

SURI has also made sure the toothbrush is whisper quiet at just 54 decibels. This normally isn't a priority for electric toothbrush brands and you may not even think it's necessary yourself, but it certainly makes all the difference.

SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush: performance

I tested the SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush for two weeks, and it's honestly become a game changer for me. As soon as I used it for the first time, I was so impressed with the way my teeth felt that I can confidently say I'm never going back to my previous toothbrush.

Firstly, the accessories make the toothbrush extremely easy to use. The mirror is great as it not only keeps the toothbrush from getting mucky (come on, we've all seen how dirty the bottom of an electric toothbrush can get) but it stops your bathroom from being overcome with cables. The mirror mount has a strong magnet as well, meaning there's no possibility of your toothbrush falling and breaking. I also went away for a few days in between testing it so I was able to take the toothbrush in the UV case. I loved the fact it protected my toothbrush whilst travelling and cleaned it at the same time.

I also really enjoyed the two different cleaning modes. It's recommended that you use the Everyday Clean mode (white light) when first using the brush, and then use Polish Mode (blue light) for a stronger clean. It was super easy to switch between the two, just by pressing the button.

I was also so happy to see that the SURI toothbrush didn't abandon the haptic notification that many electric toothbrushes use. Every 30 seconds, it vibrates very subtly to let me know that I have to move to a different quadrant of my mouth, as well as telling me to switch it off after 2 minutes of use. It's always great to know that I was spending enough time cleaning my mouth, so I'm glad this feature was there.

Interestingly, my flatmate is actually a Dentist, so I've been very excited to share my thoughts on the SURI toothbrush with her over the last few weeks. She was definitely impressed with the look and features of the SURI, but did voice her concern over the shape of the head. She told me that circular toothbrush heads are more effective at cleaning your teeth, as they are small enough to fit into any gaps and usually oscillate. I didn't mind too much about this, but adding a different brush head could be a good idea for SURI to focus on the future.

Overall, the clean feeling that the SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush has given my mouth is incredible. Not only do I now look forward to brushing my teeth, but I honestly feel like I have a new mouth each time I do. In only two weeks, my teeth feel cleaner and look whiter, and I'm so happy with the results.

SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush: verdict

The SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush is one of the best electric toothbrushes I've ever used, and I certainly won't be going back to my previous one. Alongside all the impressive cleaning features, such as the UV cleaning case, sonic vibration and two different cleaning modes, it's a highly attractive model that brings a level of ease and convenience to looking after your teeth. My teeth instantly felt cleaner and looked whiter and I'm so happy with the results.

SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush: alternatives to consider

Whilst the SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush is one of the only fully sustainable toothbrushes on the market, there are still some good alternatives when it comes to similar features.

The Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9900 Prestige is a great option. Whilst it's a little more high-tech than the SURI, especially with its all-in-one brush head and AI-powered app, the Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9900 Prestige is incredibly advanced, attractive and adaptive. It comes with a high price tag at just under £300, but it does a fantastic job at cleaning your teeth the right way.

Another alternative would be the Oral-B iO9. Again, it's incredibly expensive but its impressive cleaning performance makes it a great option to invest it.