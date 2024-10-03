SURI's brand new electric toothbrush colourway is here, and it's blooming beautiful

QUICK SUMMARY SURI has added a fifth colourway to its sustainable toothbrush portfolio, named Sunset Bloom. It’s a soft, delicate pink that perfectly captures the essence of late autumn afternoons, and it was introduced by popular demand. The new colourway is available to buy from today on the SURI website or at Boots.

After an incredibly successful few years, SURI has added a brand new colourway to its sustainable toothbrush portfolio. Sunset Bloom, a delicate pink shade with peach undertones, is the fifth colour within the range.

One of my favourite things about the SURI toothbrush is its simplicity, but it's how it delivers on that simplicity which makes it so special. It's the reason why it achieved five stars in my full review, and why it was named Best Electric Toothbrush at our T3 Awards back in June. There isn't an electric toothbrush I prefer more, and I will always fight its corner when readers get in touch asking for recommendations.

The above reason is why I was so pleased to see SURI launch a new colourway instead of an enhanced design. Whilst I would be intrigued to see this as a future concept, SURI is clearly aware of the strength its simplicity brings, which is a refreshing mindset in the tech world of today.

If you haven't come across SURI before, its electric toothbrushes are made from a lightweight, durable aluminium material, featuring recyclable cornstarch and castor oil brush heads. Its impressive 40+ day battery life and ‘clean and charge’ UV-C light travel case makes it a great travel companion, whilst the magnetic mirror mount frees up space and keeps it hygienic at the same time.

Mark Rushmore, SURI’s Co-Founder, says “When it comes to creating a new colour, we made sure to listen to our customers. Community is at the very heart of what we do, and we want feedback from those who use our products to help to shape the trajectory of our brand.”

SURI's sustainable electric toothbrush in Sunset Bloom is now available to buy on the SURI website or at Boots.

