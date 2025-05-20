Your kitchen just got sunnier with Russell Hobbs’ butter yellow range

QUICK SUMMARY Russell Hobbs has joined the summer trend with its Eden Kettle and 2-Slice Toaster now available in a fresh Lemon shade. You can find the collection at Russell Hobbs, Amazon, Currys and Argos, with sets starting from £49.99.

As the days get warmer and sunnier, kitchen brands are seizing the moment to roll out their summer-ready appliances – or at the very least, give their best-sellers a fresh new look.

We’ve just seen Nespresso drop a dreamy pastel collection, and now Russell Hobbs is joining the fun. The much-loved brand has launched its Eden Kettle and 2-Slice Toaster in what might just be the shade of the summer – butter yellow.

Butter yellow is everywhere right now, and was recently named as KitchenAid's Colour of the Year, so it's no surprise to see it elsewhere.

(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)

The Russell Hobbs Eden Kettle was originally launched in September 2024, boasting a 1.7-litre capacity, a Perfect Pour spout for drip-free pouring, an illuminated switch, and a removable, washable limescale filter. The Eden Toaster, which arrived a few months earlier, features a stylish textured finish with chrome accents, six browning settings, and handy frozen, reheat and cancel functions.

The new colourway is officially listed as Lemon, which is probably a little more accurate. However, whatever you call it, it's perfectly in step with 2025’s top design trends.

You can shop the new-look Eden collection now via the Russell Hobbs website, or at major retailers like Amazon, Currys and Argos – with sets starting from around £49.99.

(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)