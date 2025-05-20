Your kitchen just got sunnier with Russell Hobbs’ butter yellow range
Perfectly on trend!
QUICK SUMMARY
Russell Hobbs has joined the summer trend with its Eden Kettle and 2-Slice Toaster now available in a fresh Lemon shade. You can find the collection at Russell Hobbs, Amazon, Currys and Argos, with sets starting from £49.99.
As the days get warmer and sunnier, kitchen brands are seizing the moment to roll out their summer-ready appliances – or at the very least, give their best-sellers a fresh new look.
We’ve just seen Nespresso drop a dreamy pastel collection, and now Russell Hobbs is joining the fun. The much-loved brand has launched its Eden Kettle and 2-Slice Toaster in what might just be the shade of the summer – butter yellow.
Butter yellow is everywhere right now, and was recently named as KitchenAid's Colour of the Year, so it's no surprise to see it elsewhere.
The Russell Hobbs Eden Kettle was originally launched in September 2024, boasting a 1.7-litre capacity, a Perfect Pour spout for drip-free pouring, an illuminated switch, and a removable, washable limescale filter. The Eden Toaster, which arrived a few months earlier, features a stylish textured finish with chrome accents, six browning settings, and handy frozen, reheat and cancel functions.
The new colourway is officially listed as Lemon, which is probably a little more accurate. However, whatever you call it, it's perfectly in step with 2025’s top design trends.
You can shop the new-look Eden collection now via the Russell Hobbs website, or at major retailers like Amazon, Currys and Argos – with sets starting from around £49.99.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
