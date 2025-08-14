Move over Thermomix – Lidl’s 15-in-1 kitchen gadget is here and over £1000 cheaper

QUICK SUMMARY Lidl has unveiled the Monsieur Cuisine Smart, a 15-in-1 smart kitchen gadget. It’s available at an exclusive Lidl Plus price of £299 (£399 for non-Lidl Plus members) through the Click, Reserve, Collect service. You can pick yours up from Thursday 21st August whilst stocks last.

Lidl has treated us to some seriously affordable gadgets over the years, with its own slushie machine flying off shelves the moment it landed. The brand has also become known for affordable alternatives to market-leading products, and this latest one might just be my favourite yet.

Lidl has launched the Monsieur Cuisine Smart – a 15-in-1 smart kitchen appliance. If you’ve got sharp eyes, you’ll notice it looks a lot like one of the Thermomix models – just a bit more standard – but it's over £1000 cheaper.

The gadget will be available at an exclusive Lidl Plus price of £299 (£399 for non-Lidl Plus shoppers) through the Click, Reserve, Collect service. You’ll be able to collect yours from Thursday 21st August whilst stocks last, which is a week from today.

(Image credit: Lidl)

Designed to do it all, the Monsieur Cuisine Smart combines 15 cooking functions in one sleek device. It brings together attachments like a cooking pot, mixer and steamer, plus 10 speed settings and automatic programs for kneading, steaming, roasting and more. It cuts down on cooking steps and saves space, letting you whip up everything from everyday meals to indulgent baked goods quickly and easily.

It also comes loaded with over 600 pre-installed recipes, each with step-by-step instructions accessible via the 8-inch touchscreen, or even through voice control. This smart kitchen assistant really does take the stress out of cooking, whether you’re a beginner or a budding home chef.