This smart multi-cooker has an integrated 10-inch touchscreen display – genius innovation or overkill?

QUICK SUMMARY Thermomix has released its latest innovation – the TM7 multi-cooker. Building on the success of the TM6, the new model features a large 10-inch multi-touch display that redefines guided cooking. The Thermomix TM7 is available for pre-order now, starting at £1,349/€1,599/$1,599. Shipping starts in April.

The best multi-cookers are incredibly versatile, making it easy to whip up a wide variety of meals using just one appliance. However, I recently came across a model that takes things to an entirely new level – and honestly, I’m not sure how to feel about it.

Most of us are familiar with Thermomix, especially after the release of its TM6, an all-in-one kitchen powerhouse packed with over 20 different cooking functions. But now, the brand has unveiled its latest creation – the TM7.

So, what sets the Thermomix TM7 apart? For starters, it comes with a massive 10-inch multi-touch display – a feature that completely redefines guided cooking. Let’s take a closer look.

(Image credit: Thermomix)

At first glance, I love that the TM7 maintains a space-saving design – something we all want in a multi-cooker. It also comes with a variety of attachments, including a steaming basket and butterfly whisk, ensuring it retains the 20+ cooking modes of its predecessor.

However, let’s talk about that 10-inch display. It’s essentially an iPad slapped onto the front of your multi-cooker, making it impossible to ignore. The idea? To guide users through Cookidoo recipes, provide timers and essentially streamline the entire cooking process.

Don’t get me wrong – I love integrated tech. Smart fridges, for example, have been a game-changer, letting us track inventory at a glance. The TM7's display serves a similar purpose, just in a more hands-on, step-by-step way. Maybe it’s time to embrace the fact that even smaller kitchen appliances are evolving into something more futuristic. Who knows? In a few years, we might all own one.

The Thermomix TM7 is available for pre-order now, starting at £1,349/€1,599/$1,599. Simply click Pre-order now and fill out the form, and an advisor will reach out to confirm your order.

So, what do you think? Is this the future of cooking, or has Thermomix gone too far?