This futuristic meat thermometer comes with its own touchscreen tablet

QUICK SUMMARY Typhur has added a single probe model to its Sync meat thermometer collection. The Typhur Sync One has six sensors for accurate readings, and a Device Base which doubles as a touchscreen.

Watch out, Meater – Typhur has added to its wireless meat thermometer line-up with the Typhur Sync One, the most futuristic meat thermometer I’ve ever seen. Despite being the ‘smallest’ in the range, the Typhur Sync One has six sensors and a Device Base which looks like a mini touchscreen tablet.

Founded in 2019, Typhur is still a relatively new brand, and its current product line-up consists of futuristic-looking kitchen appliances, like the Typhur Dome that claims to be the world’s fastest air fryer . Its most extensive collection is its wireless meat thermometers, which previously featured dual-probe and four-probe options.

Now, Typhur has added the Typhur Sync One to the line-up, a single probe meat thermometer that’s packed with not one, not two but six sensors. Within the probe are five internal sensors that accurately detect and measure temperatures in the food you’re cooking, and an ambient sensor that tracks the environment’s temperature, like inside your oven, air fryer or barbecue.

The six sensors work together to accurately calculate the exact time and temperature needed to cook your food of choice. The T-shaped probe can withstand ambient temperatures of up to 400-degrees, so it’s a must for this year’s barbecue season.

What caught my eye the most with the Typhur Sync One is its Device Base. The thermometer slots into it, and once it’s inserted into meat or other foods, the Device Base acts as a touchscreen – the less amount of probes there are, the smaller the base is, so the Typhur Sync One looks more like a remote whereas the Typhur Sync Quad looks more like a mini tablet.

Not only does the Device Base charge the Typhur Sync One, but it also allows you to control and monitor your cooking progress, without having to use your phone. The Typhur app is available on the Device Base and the probe itself has WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity which reaches up to 122 metres, so you can take the Device Base with you and still use it to check on your food.

As someone who likes to avoid downloading too many apps on my phone, the futuristic touchscreen remote that comes with the Typhur Sync One is definitely appealing. The Typhur app is available via app stores, so you can still use your phone with the Typhur Sync One, but I like the controls and visuals that the Device Base offers.

