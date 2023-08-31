Is this the world’s fastest air fryer?!

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It goes without saying that air fryers have completely changed the way most people and families cook. Not only do the best air fryers create delicious meals using less oil and fat, but they cut down cooking time, which is a blessing for busy couples, lazy cooks and big families.

But have you ever wanted your air fryer to be even faster? Enter the Typhur Dome, the new air fryer model from Typhur which claims to be the world’s fastest self-cleaning air fryer.

For those new to Typhur, the company makes cooking appliances that are designed to cut down time in the kitchen for non-technical chefs and people who don’t have much time to cook. So far, Typhur has released a range of thermometers, probes and sous-vide stations, and now the Typhur Dome air fryer is joining the party.

As announced at IFA 2023, the Typhur Dome is designed to “elevate the cooking experience and take air frying to the next level, by allowing users to achieve perfect cooking results faster and more efficiently,” says Frank Sun, CEO of Typhur Inc. The ultimate kitchen appliance for people who want healthy and quick meals, the Typhur Dome has twice the capacity and half the time, so if you’re looking for something fast, look no further!

Packed full of smart features and drawing inspiration from traditional pizza ovens designs, the Typhur Dome is a clever device with a cyclonic circulation system that delivers 30% faster cooking times while maintaining optimal temperatures to keep food moist and crispy. This air circulation and heating system is what makes the Typhur Dome the world’s fastest air fryer under most conditions, and the brand promises unmatched speed and efficiency every time you use it.

(Image credit: Typhur)

The speed of the Typhur Dome is coupled with a wide temperature range and adjustable fan speeds so you can get the best results whatever you’re cooking. Like most air fryers on the market today, the Typhur Dome offers multiple versatile functionality, including baking, roasting and dehydrating.

Double the size of an average air fryer, the Typhur Dome has a 5.3-litre capacity that can cook for up to 8 people at a time. It’s also large enough to cook foods like wings, pizza, fries and all your other favourite air fryer foods . When I heard that the Typhur Dome was the world’s fastest air fryer, I was expecting to see a massive machine that would take up half your kitchen. But I was pleasantly surprised to find that while it is a chunky piece of equipment, it doesn’t take over the entire countertop.

Another impressive feature of the Typhur Dome is its self-cleaning function. Once it’s finished cooking your food, the Typhur Dome runs a self-clean cycle which works to break down and eliminate dirt and grease, saving you time manually cleaning your air fryer (check out our guide on how to clean an air fryer for more details).