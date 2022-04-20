I love cooking these 3 foods in my air fryer more than any others

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Coming up next on T3's air fryer news feed: the best things to cook in an air fryer, as chosen by me. Well, 2022 has been a crazy year, not least because I've belatedly come to enjoy using air fryers. If you'd asked me last year I'd have said, 'I've got an £800 oven. Why on earth would I want to cook things in a small plastic box with a fan and a heating element in it?' However, a few portions of perfectly cooked meat and a few very easy post-dinner clean-ups later and I am now the typical late convert. Always telling people they should buy one, with the evangelical air of a door-to-door god botherer. And these are a few of my favourite things to cook in one.

Yes I know yesterday I told you my Top Secret Recipe for making better air fryer chips, but we've moved on now. If you want to know more about my zealous love of air fryers – and I'm sure you do – you can also read about how I became a convert to the one-pot-cooking cause. Needless to say, we also have an extensive guide to the best air fryers, should you wish to buy one after witnessing the deliciousness.

1. Fried chicken

(Image credit: Getty)

This is the signature air fryer dish, for me. If you aren't a vegetarian but are an air fryer and you aren't doing chicken, you are a fool, frankly. And I pity the fool who does not cook chicken in his or her air fryer. it's so easy, delicious and – especially if you do wings – extremely cheap. My local Sainsburys does massive boxes of very big, juicy wings for about £2, so I assume Aldi and Lidl must practically give them away.

My top tip for fried chicken is to season only with a little salt and pepper and maybe some oregano or even mixed herbs, using a light puff of sunflower or rapeseed oil to ensure the seasoning adheres to the meat. You can use a tonne of chilli, spices and all the other fine things we enjoy on fried chicken but it tends to get a bit lost when air fried. Sometimes literally, as the oven's fan can blow dry seasoning clean off if you use too much.

Cooking with a sticky liquid marinade or BBQ sauce works reasonably well, but the best way to get the flavour into your chicken is to add a sauce afterwards. My absolute top tip for this is a lot of hot sauce – I use Frank's Buffalo – melted together with about a third of a block of butter. I realise this slightly ruins the 'health' element of air frying, so you could use just use the sauce on its own if you prefer. Not as nice, though.

If using wings, the poultry portions should be deliciously crisp after about 18-22 minutes on 200ºC-220ºC/400ºF-450ºF, but you may want to experiment a bit with your specific machine's settings, and you will probably need to up the timings if using larger chicken portions, such as legs. I wouldn't use breast if I were you.

One final tip: do not overload the cooking basket! Ideally, the chicken bits should not be touching each other. Batch cooking may be required as a result – sorry about that.

2. Steak

(Image credit: Getty)

Air fried steak, done right, is incredible. I did not expect this. Cheaper meats such as pork, chicken and chops seem like the obvious things to do in an air fryer and, indeed, they regularly come out delicious. Wanting to try something different, I eventually got a relatively cheap bit of supermarket steak and it came out tasting very good but with a texture that was slightly different to what you get from using a pan, and hence a bit odd. Very tasty though.

With some trepidation, some weeks later, I then tried air frying a more expensive steak. I was extremely worried that I would be wasting £15 by doing this so I devised a slightly convoluted method of doing it, but the result was absolutely incredible.

I can't give timings for this; you have to use a meat thermometer such as the Thermapen One. I turned the air fryer up to its highest setting, put in the steak with only salt on top and a little oil spray all over. After about 2 minutes I flipped it, salted the other side and gave it another few minutes, jabbing the Thermapen in occasionally until I could see it was cooked to a rare degree – about 50ºC/120ºF.

The slightly complicated bit was I then transferred it to a very hot pan for a brief spell, so the external texture was more seared and less peculiar than my first air fried steak had been. This also pushed up the internal temperature to medium rare, which is how most people like it. Perfecto.

The result was absolutely delicious and genuinely melt in the mouth. Which was a relief after spending 15 quid on a steak, to be turned into an experimental dinner. Interestingly, in my excitement at this experiment, I totally forgot to rest the meat after cooking it, so conceivably it could have been even better.

3. Broccoli

(Image credit: Getty)

I thought I had better have at least one thing that wasn't previously running around in a field, and other than chips, I can't think of anything better to do in an air fryer than broccoli. Specifically sprouting or 'tenderstem' varieties, although bog-standard broccoli could also work if sliced quite thinly.

Air frying broccoli naturally gives a very different result to boiling or steaming, and really brings out the flavour of the vegetable, and it also tends to retain rather more crunch, which I quite like.

Hot tip, though: if you cook it for as long as you dare, the stems of the broccoli will soften much more and the head will just begin to char. Yes, I know slightly burnt broccoli may not sound like everyone's ideal side dish but it is delicious served on a bed of Greek yogurt and hot sauce. More like a main meal than a side, in fact. I don't know if this is something people eat in the Middle East, but it certainly has that kind of flavour profile, and if it's not something they actually eat, well… they should.

