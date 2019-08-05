The best cheap Le Creuset sale deals for August 2019

There's always huge demand for Le Creuset cookware and especially over the summer holidays when entertaining friends and family becomes a full-time pursuit. The trouble is – and there's no getting away from this – Le Creuset cookware isn't the cheapest. But, of course, you are paying for fantastic quality.

With the many July sales that took place online and on the high street now over, there's not a huge number of Le Creuset sales running at the moment – we've linked to the best of them below.

Le Creuset sales: UK

Some of the best Le Creuset deals can often be found at Le Creuset's own site. Sadly, though, the Le Creuset summer sale has just ended, but there a few other offers that we've listed below.

More UK Le Creuset deals

The Le Creuset Online Exclusive Gift Sets section is definitely worth a browse if you're after sets rather than single items. We've listed a few examples below which are listed as "back to university" sets but you don't have to be a student to grab these savings.

Finally, you'll find more deals in Le Creuset UK's Offers section. The range on offer varies and right now there are some cast iron skillets and casserole dishes at clearance prices as well as cut price frying pans, saucepans, stoneware, coffee mugs, egg cups and more.

Onto the Le Creuset sale at John Lewis . The retailer has offered some really nice deals in the past but right now there's nothing, probably because the July sale has just come to an end.

The Le Creuset sale at Debenhams comes and goes, and right now it's gone, so if you do head over to the Debenhams Le Creuset sale page you'll come away empty handed for now.

Over at Ecookshop there's a Le Creuset clearance sale going on with a handful of Le Creuset items reduced, including a cast iron starter set (that classic skillet and casserole dish combo) at 50% off, wine cubes for 50% off and baking dishes up to 30% off.

Harts of Stur is offering 3 for 2 offers on stoneware storage jars on its clearance deals page as well as 25% off when you buy two or more qualifying Le Creuset items and The Hut has a (very small) selection of reduced items, including a reduced price stoneware pie bird!

Finally, take look at Amazon UK's Le Creuset discount page where the deals change frequently but lots of items are discounted by 30% off their RRP.

Le Creuset sales: US

If you're in the US, then you should definitely check out the Specials on the Le Creuset US site. Right now there are some great savings to be had on a range of pan and bakeware sets, so you could save hundreds of dollars as your upgrade your pots and pans. There's also 20% off dinnerware and more promotions such as free shipping and a metal bakeware sale.

There are some good deals on Amazon US, too.

We're not sure how long any of these deals will last, so if you're planning to entertain friends or family and you want to do it in style, you might want to hurry.