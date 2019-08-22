The best Eve mattress discounts and deals in August 2019: find the lowest prices

Look no further for the best Eve mattress discounts and deals. We've gathered the biggest offers and cheapest Eve mattress prices here on this page – so you can be sure you're bagging a bargain.

Eve has a number of mattresses to choose between. There's the Eve Original, Eve Hybrid, Eve Premium, Eve Premium Hybrid, Eve Light, and the Eve Baby mattress. The Original is our favourite: it's comfortable, supportive and competitively priced – which is why you'll find it in our best mattress guide.

But all the Eve mattresses are excellent. And they come with a 100-night trial period, so if you don't like one, you can return it for free and try another (even if you bought it with an Eve mattress discount code).

We spend a lot of time searching for the best cheap mattress deals, and we know a good offer when we see one. Here's our pick of today's very best Eve mattress deals.

Eve mattresses and bed frames: Get 20% off | at Eve

Eve is currently running a fantastic 20% discount on all six Eve mattresses, and its bed frames too. That means you can grab an Eve Original for just £279 ( £349 ) for a single, £479 ( £599 ) for a double, £559 ( £699 ) for a king or £639 ( £799 ) for a super king. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Eve mattresses: Get up to 27% off | at Amazon

Alternatively, if you buy through Amazon there's up to 27% off – the discount varies depending on which size mattress you need. However, if you're interested in doing the 100-night trial, you'll need to check whether it still applies. Deals end: unknownView Deal

The best Eve Original mattress discounts and deals Specifications Sizes: Single – Super king Depth: 24cm Turn: No Filling: Memory foam plus pocket springs in Hybrid mattresses Comfort: Medium firm Trial: 100 night Guarantee: 10 years RRP: Single: £349, Small double: £499, Double: £599, King size: £699, Super king: £799 Reasons to buy + Incredibly comfortable + Cooler than traditional memory foam + 100 day free trial Reasons to avoid - Heavy - Some may find too firm

How good is an Eve mattress?

Eve mattresses are very good – and they’ve got a stack of industry awards to prove it. The company makes six different types from its UK-based factory, all of which are designed to support you while you sleep, relieving pressure while providing luxurious foam-based cushioning. (Even the hybrids, which have layers of foam and memory foam on top of the springs.)

Eve mattresses have been designed to suit every type of sleeper – whether you prefer lying on your back side or stomach. And their memory foam layers are, says Eve, 30 times more breathable to help keep you cool. Motion transfer is negligible, too, so you’re less likely to notice a restless partner tossing and turning.

They also come with a handy washable and moisture-wicking cover for extra comfort. It has silver strands woven into it that'll keep it clean and fresh for longer.

How much does an Eve mattress cost?

With six different models available, there should be an Eve mattress to suit your budget. At the top of the range, the Eve Premium mattress starts with an RRP of £599 for a single, £849 for a double, £999 for a king and £1,149 for a super king. The Eve Premium Hybrid doesn't come in a single mattress size. Like the Premium, it starts at £849 for a double, £999 for a king and £1,149 for a super king.

Next, the Eve Original costs £349 (single), £599 (double), £699 (king), £799 (super king) and £849 (emperor). The Eve Hybrid is priced at £349 (single), £499 (double), £599 (king) and £699 (super king); while the Eve Light starts at @279 (single), £399 (double), £499 (king) and £599 (super king). There's also an Eve Baby mattress, which comes in two sizes: Eve Baby cot mattress (£129) and the Eve Cot mattress (£149).

Remember, though: you should nearly always be able to find an Eve mattress discount online – and if there's deal running, you'll find it on this page.

How to get the biggest Eve mattress discount

All right, so you've found the mattress of your dreams: the next step's to order it. Hang on a minute, though, because if you simply order an Eve mattress at the RRP then you're paying more than you need to. The mattress business is incredibly competitive, which means there's almost always a way to cut a healthy chunk off the bottom line, whether it's via coupons and promo codes or through a direct discount from Eve.

There are several times of year where you're likely to see the best Eve mattress discounts. Black Friday and Cyber Monday, at the end of November, are traditionally times to make the biggest savings, as are Christmas and the January sales. But we've increasingly been seeing offers of a similar calibre throughout the year – particularly in February and March (as retailers start to sell-off the previous year's stock), and also on Amazon Prime Day in July and in August, during the summer sales.

Black Friday Eve mattress deals in 2019: what we expect

The best Black Friday Eve mattress deal we saw last year came from Amazon, where the price was cut by up to 40%. That's huge – it simply doesn't get better than that. The biggest Black Friday Eve mattress discount we saw on the Eve website itself, meanwhile, was an offer knocking £120 off the price of each product.

So what about this year? Well, we'd hope to see the best Black Friday Eve mattress deals in 2019 cutting up to 40% off the mattresses again. There's previous, after all. Plus, we've seen similar discounts from other big challenger brands this year already, so Eve will need to stay competitive. Watch this space.

