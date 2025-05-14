Le Creuset finally launches first-ever outdoor BBQ range in time for summer

QUICK SUMMARY Le Creuset has launched its Summer Edit, featuring cast iron skillets, pans and griddles designed for outdoor use. Prices on the Le Creuset Cast Iron BBQ Outdoor range starts at £25 / $35.

Le Creuset has just launched its first-ever outdoor barbecue collection – and it’s about time! Loosely called the Summer Edit or the Alpine Outdoor Collection if you’re based in the States, Le Creuset’s new cast iron barbecue range features pans, skillets, griddles and other accessories for your next outdoor cooking session.

Based on its 2025 launches, Le Creuset seems to be expanding the reach and capabilities of its cast iron casseroles, cookware and bakeware. Earlier this year, Le Creuset debuted its On The Go collection which – as the name suggests – is a range of durable, colour tupperware and travel essentials so you can take your food… wait for it… On The Go with you.

Now, Le Creuset is finally venturing into the outdoor cooking space with its new Summer Edit of Cast Iron BBQ Outdoor appliances. Specifically designed for open-fire cooking, pizza ovens and barbecues , the cast iron barbecue cookware is safe up to 450°C which is more advanced than its cast iron kitchen range which is only oven safe up to 250°C.

Another handy feature of the new Le Creuset Cast Iron BBQ Outdoor cookware is it doesn’t need pre-seasoning before use, so you can start cooking with them right away.

The 2025 Le Creuset Summer Edit features cast iron skillets, pizza pans, griddles, grilling baskets and other accessories, including tongs and a wooden carving board. I’m a huge fan of Le Creuset and outdoor cooking, and my three favourites from the range are the Cast Iron BBQ Outdoor Round Pizza Pan, the Cast Iron BBQ Outdoor Round Casserole and the Set of 4 Stainless Steel BBQ tools and Carry Bag.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

I love using my pizza oven, so the Cast Iron BBQ Outdoor Round Pizza Pan is a must for my outdoor kitchen. It can easily fit a large pizza and other foods, and offers even heat distribution to perfectly cook pizzas and ensure a crispy crust. The handles are also raised so it’s easier to take in and out of the pizza oven.

Regardless of the collection, Le Creuset can’t introduce a new range without a new casserole dish, and the Cast Iron BBQ Outdoor Round Casserole is a new favourite of mine. It has a more rounded, peaked design compared to other Le Creuset casserole dishes, and it’s ideal for braising and slow cooking for stews and big meat dishes – a campfire must-have.

Le Creuset has also introduced new barbecue accessories, including the Set of 4 Stainless Steel BBQ tools and Carry Bag . Customers can buy the tools separately but if you want a Turner, Two-Pronged Fork, Tongs and a Basting Brush, then you’re better off buying all four for £129 / $195.