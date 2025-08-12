Le Creuset just discontinued my favourite colour – and I think they’ve made a big mistake

QUICK SUMMARY Le Creuset has discontinued its Caribbean colourway. The light, turquoise blue shade is being retired, but you can still find it at select retailers.

As a big fan of Le Creuset cookware, I’ve never felt more betrayed than I do right now. Le Creuset recently announced that it was discontinuing its Caribbean colourway – my favourite blue shade from the brand – and I think they’re making a big mistake.

Aside from its high quality enamel and cast iron kitchen essentials, Le Creuset is best known for its stunning array of bright and pastel colours. One of my favourite colour launches was its Caribbean shade, a tropical, turquoise hue inspired by the region and its waters.

But sadly, Le Creuset is removing the colour from its line-up, something I’m extremely surprised by. The Caribbean blue really gave off the impression of summer holidays and matched beautifully with Le Creuset’s other shades. But the real ‘mistake’ that I think the brand has made is taking away a lighter, brighter colour from its blue portfolio.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

While Le Creuset is probably most recognisable from its volcanic colour – which recently got a sparkly upgrade for the brand’s 100th anniversary – it has a lot of blues under its belt. Having said that, there aren’t as many lighter shades of blue.

Most of Le Creuset’s blue colours – including Azure, Teal and Chambray – are dark and closer in colour to blacks and greys or deep greens. Le Creuset also recently announced its new Nuit colourway , a midnight blue shade, so adding this and taking away Caribbean has left quite a gap between its lighter shades and darker hues.

I hope to see the colour come back one day, but as of now, it’s impossible to find on the Le Creuset website . But somewhat luckily for me, you can still find Le Creuset’s Caribbean blue colour at select retailers like Amazon .