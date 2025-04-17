Le Creuset gives its iconic volcanic colourway a glittery upgrade
Le Creuset celebrates 100 years and pays tribute to its favourite colour
QUICK SUMMARY
Le Creuset is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with a new limited edition colourway.
A tribute to its volcanic colour, the Le Creuset Flamme Dorée line features three casserole dishes in a new orange shade.
Le Creuset has just launched a new limited edition colourway, in celebration of its 100 year anniversary. For the milestone, Le Creuset is paying tribute to its most popular colourway and giving it a glittery upgrade.
Le Creuset is well known for its enamel cast iron cookware, and it’s one of the more unique brands in that it rarely comes out with new products. Instead, Le Creuset tends to stick to adding new colours and holiday-themed designs, like snowflakes for Christmas and pumpkins for Halloween.
But Le Creuset hit a huge milestone this year, and it’s celebrating its 100 year anniversary – so it only makes sense to introduce a new limited edition collection. The Le Creuset Flamme Dorée line-up features three different sized casserole dishes in a sparkling orange tone with a new knob.
The new colourway is very similar to Le Creuset’s volcanic colour – and that’s because Flamme Dorée is paying tribute to the brand’s most popular shade. It differs in that the new Flamme Dorée colour is a slighter lighter shade of orange, and it’s been enhanced with gold glitter – because nothing says ‘celebration’ like glitter.
The other new feature of the Flamme Dorée collection is the crucible knob. Crafted in stainless steel but with a light gold colour, the new crucible knob has a ring-like pattern, inspired by the brand’s logo. The knob provides a comfortable and secure grip that’s also heat resistant.
The limited edition line-up only features three products – the Round Casserole, the Oval Casserole and the Shallow Casserole. As Le Creuset is the go-to brand for casserole dishes, it only makes sense that the new Flamme Dorée collection features them prominently.
Is the Le Creuset Flamme Dorée colourway all that different from its volcanic collection. No, not really but it’s the perfect way for the brand to celebrate such a milestone. Personally, I’m a big fan of Le Creuset and I’d definitely consider buying one of these dishes in the new glittery orange colour – it’s a must-have appliance for any kitchen, and it looks pretty good, too.
The Le Creuset Flamme Dorée collection is available now with prices starting at £359.
