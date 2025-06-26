Leica celebrates 100 years with a range of special edition cameras

Quick Summary To celebrate 100 years in business, Leica is releasing a stack of news special edition cameras. That includes something for every budget, as well as a book and some binoculars.

100 years is rather a long time for anything these days. Make it that long yourself and you can expect a royal telegram, but Leica is celebrating its centenary with something much more fun – special edition cameras.

The iconic red dot brand has marked the occasion with special edition versions of its D-Lux 8 and Sofort 2 cameras. Those represent some of the more affordable entry points into the brand's catalogue, which should prove to be a hit with consumers.

For those with deeper pockets, there's also a special centenary edition of the Leica M11-D, complete with a special edition box and a unique finish. That comes alongside a host of other goodies including new binoculars, and a book which details some of the stories from renowned Leica photographers.

(Image credit: Leica)

The M11-D centenary set is arguably the most impressive part of the collection. Users will be able to get it with two different lens options, too.

The Summilux-M50 f/1.4 is a modern standard from the brand, with a bright maximum aperture and a standard field of view. It's sought after by most of the Leica fandom – but it's going to have to take a back seat to its sibling in this set.

The Leitz Anastigmat-M50 f/3.5 is a modern recreation of the very first lenses ever fitted to the Leica 1 camera back in 1925. That was fixed to the body, and was only crafted around 150 times before the Elmax lens succeeded it.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica)

The version included here is updated with a modern M-mount construction, but retains the collapsible design which was beloved on the original. It's a seriously cool nod back to the earliest days of the brand and a fitting tribute to its 100th anniversary.

With the D-Lux 8 priced at £1,600 / €1,850 (approx. US$2,200 / AU$3,350), the Sofort 2 priced at £425 / €495 (approx. US$585 / AU$890), the M11-D Set priced at €9,500 (approx. £8,100 / US$11,150 / AU$17,000) and the 100 Leica Stories book priced at £50 / €70 (approx. US$70 / AU$105), there's certainly something for every budget here.

That's a great way for just about anyone to take part in the celebrations – and what more could we have asked for?