Lumix adds new cameras and a lens to its portfolio – but a software update could steal the show

Quick Summary The Lumix catalogue is growing with new cameras and a killer new lens. And there's some added software features which should make things even more enjoyable for existing users.

The Lumix catalogue has just expanded, with a duo of new mirrorless cameras. The brand has added a mkII version of its Lumix S1, as well as a little brother to that camera in the Lumix S1 IIe.

Let's kick off with the full-fat model. That packs in a 24.1MP partially stacked sensor which offers over 15 stops of dynamic range with the boost mode enabled. Users will also get autofocus speeds 1.6x quicker than the Lumix S5II, a new urban sports AF mode for shooting parkour, street dance, BMX and the like.

Videographers will enjoy 4k120 video – albeit with a slight crop – and 4k60 footage with no crop. And for stills shooters, up to 70fps burst mode is available with the electronic shutter and up to 10fps with the mechanical shutter.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

The S1IIe offers a slightly pared down version of the same camera, but there's still a lot to love. Users will be left without the partially stacked sensor, but will still enjoy a 24MP sensor with 8 stops of IBIS.

There's a full width 4k60 video mode with a 2.4:1 aspect ratio on offer, and users can utilise internal ProRes raw. It also makes use of the same body design as the S1 mkII, which should make it easier to find accessories which fit.

Pricing for the new hardware is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Lumix S1 mkII Lumix S1IIe Lumix 28-60 f/2.8 GBP £2,899 £2,399 £899 EUR €3,499 €2,799 €999 USD approx. $3,850 $2,499 $899 AUD approx. $6,000 approx. $5,000 approx. $1,850

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

It's not just a pair of new bodies coming, either. There's also a new zoom lens as well as a stack of software updates. Let's kick off with the lens – a 28-60 f/2.8 zoom offers a standard zoom with constant aperture. It's also relatively compact at just under 10cm by 8.4cm, and offers a custom button on the side, as well as an assignable focus ring.

Arguably the biggest news for existing users is an update to the Lumix Flow app. The version 1.1 of the app – which is coming sometime this year – adds a stack of new features. That includes compatibility with the iPad, a director monitor function for adding a second display, battery display indicator and even more.

To add some incentive for those planning a purchase, the brand is offering a five-year warranty on all S-series cameras and lenses purchased in Europe between now and March 2026. That's a big step up from the usual one or two year offering across most of the continent, and should offer a lot of reassurance for new buyers.