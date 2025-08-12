Ford is developing a Slate Auto rivalling EV pickup truck
The mass produced electric truck could be as fast as the Mustang
Ford has announced plans to boost EV production with a new EV production platform that will see a huge number of electric trucks incoming.
The Ford pick-up, as yet unnamed, will be the first to arrive and it could be Mustang level fast.
Ford is famous for its Model-T, where the invention of the production line was born and mass-produced cars essentially began. The company is now saying that jump forward is coming again, only for electric vehicles.
The manufacturer announced that its Ford Universal EV Platform has a $5 billion investment which should allow for mass production of its electric vehicles, starting with a new truck.
Watch out Jeff Bezo's Slate Auto then.
Currently Ford offers three EVs in the Mustang Mach-E, Capri and the F-150 Lightning, all of which use a one-off build platform. This new system should mean a universal electric base that its cars and trucks can be built off.
Initially it will launch with a four-door, mid-sized electric pick-up which should arrive in 2027. While this hasn't been named or detailed yet, it will come with instant torque making it "as fast as a Mustang EcoBoost, with more downforce", thanks to that low centre of gravity battery bed.
That should mean we can expect the first EV truck that rolls off this new line to achieve an impressive 0 to 60mph time of just 4.5 seconds.
The batteries used in this new production line are LFP prismatic, which means they should offer space savings over current fuel models while also delivering weight reductions. More space and more speed – ideal for any truck.
Perhaps most importantly, all this will mean a saving that's handed to the customer. Ford says this will represent a lower cost of ownership over five years than a three-year-old Tesla Model Y.
The first new EV truck is expected to be priced at around $30,000 (approx. £22,300 / €25,900 / AU$46,200).
