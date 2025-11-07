Watching the Celebrity Traitors taught me something about electric cars – no spoilers
I'm an EV faithful, but this car will make me a traitor
Over the last four weeks, I've watched as 19 celebrities joined the immaculately dressed (and brilliant) Claudia Winkleman in the Traitors castle for a special UK version of the show. I've been a fan since the show's beginnings and have even watched most of the US versions, with the equally entertaining Alan Cumming.
In case you haven't watched the final episode yet, I won't spoil the end result. However, there's one thing that's dawned on me every time I watch the group being transported between the castle and their latest task: I've completely fallen for the new Land Rover Defender.
Yes, the only celebrity crush for me on a Wednesday and Thursday night this autumn has been the Defender 110 in an all-black finish. It's simply a beautiful car that I need in my life.
Electric dreams
When it comes to my car choices, I love an electric car and have been known to champion the smaller and lighter options too. But when it comes to design, the aerodynamic nature of many new models can leave me feeling a little flat. Sometimes – especially when it comes to an SUV – you don't want curvy and sleek, you want chunky and functional.
The new Defender is a big departure from the 'classic defender' loved by millions for its simple but effective design. This new model is the hight of luxury, but it's still a real work horse. I've driven a few new Defenders off road and they are seriously impressive.
The main engines in the Defender, though, is a diesel – be it a mild hybrid – or a V8, which is a long way from my electric aspirations. You can opt for a petrol plug-in hybrid, however, which gives you 31.1 miles of electric range. It's not a lot, but it means you're covered for those short trips.
A new episode?
Thankfully, manufacturers are starting to realise that we don't want all our new electric vehicles to look like spaceships, and actually some of that classic car design still appeals – the new Renault 5 being a great example.
Though we're still waiting on the all-electric Range Rover to be released, I hope we also get an all-electric version of the Defender too. In the meantime, I'd settle for a model with the P460e Petrol Plug-in Hybrid engine that is used in the Range Rover Sport and gives you a generous 73 miles of electric only range.
To be honest, though, when a car looks as good as the Defender, I'd settle for just about any powertrain.
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
