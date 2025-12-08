First look at Apple's Formula 1 coverage shows a slick design for the 2026 season

Quick Summary We've just had a first look at the layout of Formula 1 on Apple TV. It looks like a great option for watching the popular motorsport franchise.

If you're a Formula 1 fan, the culmination of the 2025 season yesterday will have left a hole in your soul. With the off-season now underway, it's going to be a long few months before things get underway once more.

For some, that new season is also going to have a new look, as the franchise has been snapped up by Apple TV. That follows the success of the brand's efforts in football, with the MLS Season Pass proving to be a popular offering.

In a 50-second advert shared on Twitter, the brand showed off some footage of the racing, but also gave us a glimpse of what the new format will look like. And there's a lot of good news to be unpicked.

First things first, we see a multi-view screen with a pair of driver cams on the side of the display alongside the main action. It seems that each of the drivers will have their own live view, which can be selected within the menu, allowing you to follow your favourite driver all race.

It also shows a new live activity on the iPhone which shows key information about each race. We see the lap count at the top, with the top three shown with their gaps in between.

The next chapter of Formula 1 in the US starts March 7. Watch every 2026 Grand Prix, only on Apple TV. pic.twitter.com/qCruMOWoqaDecember 7, 2025

That tops a button which takes you to Apple TV to watch the race, along with some kind of timer function. Beneath that is a full leaderboard for the race, which actually makes this a really comprehensive way to follow along if you're unable to watch live.

All in all, it's just about exactly what you'd expect from Apple. Everything looks clean and well implemented, similar to how I felt about the MLS Season Pass when using that.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With the new Formula 1 season set to start in March with the Australian Grand Prix, there's not too long left until the action will be unveiled. It's worth noting that there's no additional subscription required to view – the action will be part of the base Apple TV subscription.