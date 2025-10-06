Apple Vision Pro meets Formula 1 in BOSS’s wildest fan experience yet
Step inside the race
BOSS has teamed up with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team to launch an immersive fan experience that might just change how people engage with motorsport.
Powered by Apple’s Vision Pro headset, the installation drops fans into the heat of Formula 1, not just as spectators but as participants.
The experience isn’t a simple replay of past races. Instead, it’s a multi-stage digital journey, complete with focus challenges, 3D puzzles inspired by strategic race calls, and a roaring test lap in Aston Martin’s 2025 contender, the AMR25.
Formula 1 stars Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll guide fans through the action, all designed to transport participants into what BOSS calls “the BOSS mindset.”
The fusion of style, sport and tech
With the new experience, Hugo Boss is trying to showcase where fashion retail is heading: immersive, interactive, and tech-powered.
Few F1 fans ever make it trackside (fewer than 1%, according to Aston Martin’s CMO Rob Bloom), but this installation removes that barrier, while also providing a platform for Hugo Boss to promote its relationship with one of the most popular motorsport series in the world.
By harnessing Apple Vision Pro’s spatial computing power, the collaboration pushes beyond the typical hospitality suite or branded merchandise drop.
Similar to Vollebak's Spaceshop, a fashion-cum-sci-fi-installation of epic proportions, Hugo Boss' stunt blurs premium fashion, performance sport, and bleeding-edge tech into one glossy package, aiming to deliver a taste of F1 adrenaline that previously felt off-limits.
The installation debuted on 2 October and is being staged in seven cities: London, Paris, Düsseldorf, Barcelona, Las Vegas, Dubai, and Singapore.
The timing is deliberate, aligning with the build-up to the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix, one of the calendar’s most iconic stops.
Immersive retail experiences have been bubbling for years, but combining Apple’s most hyped new product with Formula 1’s global pull and BOSS’s fashion clout makes this a unique crossover.
It’s not hard to imagine similar activations spreading across luxury sport partnerships, creating new ways for fans to feel like insiders.
Find out more about the experience at Hugo Boss.
