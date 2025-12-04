I missed this trailer for the HBO show we should all be watching

HBO's roster of shows is rarely anything less than stacked, but that doesn't mean you've necessarily watched everything it's put out recently. I have a Now subscription that lets me access all the Sky Atlantic and HBO content I could desire, but one HBO show that hasn't yet come into the limelight for me is Industry. For one thing, as a co-production between HBO and the BBC, it's actually on iPlayer here in the UK.

Regardless of how you access it, though, Industry will soon be back for a fourth season, a timeline that seems to have zipped by – as it's become one of HBO's most popular modern shows, despite getting a little less of a zeitgeisty sense of attention than something like Succession.

The first proper trailer for the season actually dropped in late November, but you'll forgive me for missing it – I was wrapped up in the chaos that comes with Black Friday in the tech industry. That left me without much spare time in the working day to check what was happening in the world of streaming.

Still, watching the teaser this week, I've been struck my how moody and atmospheric it looks, and by the sheer number of major character actors that seem to have been folded into the show over the years, with Kal Penn drawing the eye in this trailer in particular.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO)

The show revolves around the international finance industry, but it's rooted in the hub that is the City of London, and its cast are all basically trying to do the same thing – climb the rungs of power in the firms that make so much money move around our world without most of us even realising it.

Things are clearly going to get even more heated this season, with romantic entanglements that have become marriages remaining complicated, and a glimpse of some blood suggesting that the show might not have seen its last death. It all kicks off on 11 January, and if you've never sampled it, perhaps this is the push you need to change that.