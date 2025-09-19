Netflix's "awesome" Keri Russell series gears up for third season in new trailer

Netflix has a whole host of great shows on its books – that much is basically obvious when you consider the fact that it's the biggest and arguably best streaming services on the planet right now. Still, it's always worth thinking with some more consideration on how reliably it manages to come up with the next big thing. Its production line of shows is might impressive, in short.

One of the best new additions to its library in recent years has certainly been The Diplomat, a tight political thriller starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell as a married couple with a tense marriage trying to navigate a complex political world as diplomats in the UK. Now, its third season has an exciting trailer to check out ahead of its return on 16 October.

The Diplomat: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The trailer confirms what we knew from the very end of last season – that the US president is dead, his VP is taking over, and she's not exactly the best person for the job. Our main characters will be left picking over the pieces once she's in charge, trying to work out how best to turn the situation to their advantage.

As the show has made such a success of, though, things aren't even as simple as that sounds. The marriage at the heart of the drama is still on the rocks, and Russell in particular is sowing her oats all over the place, and getting closer and closer to the sort of damaging incident that could harm her career as much as her personal life.

(Image credit: Netflix)

New characters will enter the fry, with their own motivations and aims, but the drama in the background won't stop sprinting forward, as the diplomatic situation between the US and the UK becomes more and more complicated. It's implied that it might even get to the point of being untenable, and there will doubtless be some mad drama as things get hotter.

One commenter under the trailer upload summed it up nicely: "Yet another awesome series ahead. Can't wait". Get this one on your watchlist, if you haven't already seen it – you only have a few weeks to catch up.

