Netflix's biggest surprise hit in years is coming back with a sizzling trailer

Netflix, just like every single one of its competitors in the race to be named the best streaming service, wants to be a hit factory – it's kind of the be all and end all of becoming a regular producer of original movies and series. So, when it hits paygold like it did with Nobody Wants This, it's not too hard to imagine the champagne corks popping in one of its many HQs around the world.

The series was a runaway success, building on the cultural aura of Fleabag's Sexy Priest with its own Sexy Rabbi, a more light-hearted take on the complications of faith and dating. Now, after that first season became a huge hit, it's back for a second season, and Netflix just released a first trailer to give a glimpse of what's coming.

Anyone hoping for a simple "happily ever after" situation for Noah and Joanne might be disappointed, though. Unsurprisingly, the way to spin a second season out of their relationship is to make it all a bit complicated, as the two of them start to get out of the honeymoon period and actually tackle the reality of an adult relationship.

What does that mean in practice? Well, it looks like in-laws are going to become part of the equation, which is never the easiest part of a new relationship, and various of the friends in their orbit from the first season will have axes to grind, too.

Part of what made the first season so great was its sardonic tone, though, so the jokes and punchlines in this trailer do make it look like there's a huge amount of potential for the new run.

It starts on 23 October, so that makes for a pretty big date to circle in your calendar (okay, I mean to add to your Google Cal) if you're a fan of the first season. If not, get on it with your Netflix sub – it's a real treat, and as big a surprise hit as I can remember Netflix coming up with in quite a while.

