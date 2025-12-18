The enormous Netflix show you might have forgotten about just got a crazy S2 teaser

This December sees Netflix delivering one of its most impressively content-rich months ever, with some of its biggest shows returning, from Stranger Things to Emily in Paris, making for quite a feast of new stuff to watch for subscribers. That said, it does open up the risk of next year feeling like a damp squib by comparison.

Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!

While we don't have an exact date yet, one of the biggest possible shows on Netflix's roster just got confirmed to be returning sometime next year, reuniting fans with some truly beloved characters. Avatar: The Last Airbender is back, and the first teaser trailer makes it clear that some big new arrivals will feature in the season.

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 2 | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

That means the return of the principle cast, including a very noticeably older-looking Aang (Gordon Cormier). There's no real way around actors ageing as shows are made, especially when Aang is meant to be so young in the original cartoon, having spent an age literally on ice.

Now his gang is getting bigger, with the addition of one major character from the source series – Toph, the blind young earthbender who becomes such a powerful ally over time. She's played by Miya Cech, and it looks like her powers are going to be brought to life by some pretty impressive CGI (as always).

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

Beyond Toph, we're also going to see some new locations, as is made clear by a very quick montage of scenes and vistas, as well as some solid-looking fight scenes, with both returning and new characters. It all looks suitably epic, which is cool for fans – especially since the series maybe hasn't come out as regularly as they might have expected.

The first season arrived in February 2024, which means it'll almost definitely be at least two years between seasons. No wonder Aang looks so much older! Netflix has a poor track record for these big-budget shows taking ages to return, but what can we do about that? Not much – other than sit tight and wait.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors