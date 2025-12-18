Saucony’s 'fastest feeling' Endorphin running shoe isn’t a racer

Saucony has quietly turned the Endorphin name into one of running’s most layered performance families, and the newly announced Azura is the clearest sign yet that the brand wants Endorphin to mean more than race day.

Launching alongside the race-ready Endorphin Pro 5, the Azura sits deliberately below Saucony’s plated speed machines.

This is not a carbon racer, nor a stripped-back tempo shoe. Instead, it’s a high-performance daily trainer designed to deliver that familiar Endorphin “fast feeling” without the stiffness, aggression or recovery penalty that comes with plates.

In other words, the Azura is Saucony’s answer to a growing category: runners who want a super-foam energy return running shoe for everyday training, not just on start lines.

Speed without the ceremony

The Elite and Pro models remain unapologetically race-focused, while the Speed blends nylon plate snap with training versatility. The Shift, meanwhile, leans towards stability and long-run protection.

(Not to mention the two trail-ready models, the Endorphin Rift and Edge.)

The Azura fills the gap none of those quite cover. It uses the brand's premium PWRRUN PB super foam, but crucially does so without a plate.

(Image credit: Saucony)

That makes it more flexible, more forgiving and easier to live with for daily mileage, steady runs and moderate uptempo efforts.

SPEEDROLL technology is still present, giving the shoe its rolling, forward-driving feel, but the overall ride is tuned for consistency rather than peak performance.

With an 8mm drop and a weight of 240g, it lands squarely in lightweight trainer territory rather than a racer-trainer hybrid.

When daily miles started feeling slow

The daily trainer market has shifted dramatically in the past two years. Runners have grown accustomed to PEBA-based foams and high rebound midsoles, and many now expect that sensation even on easy or moderate days.

Until now, Saucony’s answer was split across models: the Speed leaned too hard into tempo running for some, while traditional daily trainers lacked the lively feel many runners now want. The Azura consolidates that demand into a single, clear product.

The closest competitors from other brands include Nike's Zoom Fly 5, ASICS’ Novablast 4 and Adidas’ Boston 12.

At €160 / £140 / $150 (~ AU$227), the Azura undercuts most carbon-plated options while still delivering premium foam and performance cues.

The shoes will be available from 2 February 2026. Head over to Saucony for more info.