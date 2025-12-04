Adidas' latest running shoes promise comfort that doesn’t fade, no matter how long the run feels
Runners say the best bit is the end – Adidas’ new Supernova Rise 3 and Glide flip that idea on its head
Most running shoe nerds obsess over speed, propulsion, carbon plates and podium times, but Adidas took a different approach with its latest footwear.
A new global study commissioned by the brand shows 70% of runners agree the best part of a run is simply finishing it.
That insight sparked the creation of the success of the Supernova Rise 2 and Supernova Glide, two everyday trainers engineered to make running feel better from the very first step instead of just the last one.
The Rise 3 arrives as the latest evolution of one of the company's most-loved cushioned trainers.
It introduces a full-length Dreamstrike+ midsole that’s 5% lighter, 20% softer, and packed with 16% more foam than before, creating a bouncier, smoother feel for easy runs, long-mile days and everything in between.
It’s topped with a new Primeweave upper that, according to Adidas, adapts to the foot and reduces weight, backed by a LIGHTTRAXION outsole that uses anatomical, rod-like sculpting to smooth transitions and improve grip over changing surfaces.
Strange anatomy lessons
Adidas says it tested the shoe with gender parity, resulting in a women-specific last with a refined heel bevel, adjusted arch position and a sockliner with extra foam under the arch.

The Supernova Glide lands as the softer, more straightforward all-rounder model of the two.
It uses a dual-foam midsole with Dreamstrike Glow for a plush step-in feel, paired with an engineered mesh upper and a clear full-length rubber outsole for stability and grip.
Adidas positions the Glide as the dependable everyday trainer for runs up to 21km.
Both shoes launch globally on 4 December in a Lucid Coral and Clear Orange colourway for men and women, with more colours coming in early 2026. Prices are €150 / $140 (~£131 / AU$265) for the Supernova Rise 3 and €130 / $130 (~£114 / AU$230) for the Supernova Glide.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
