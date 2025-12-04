Adidas' latest running shoes promise comfort that doesn’t fade, no matter how long the run feels

Most running shoe nerds obsess over speed, propulsion, carbon plates and podium times, but Adidas took a different approach with its latest footwear.

A new global study commissioned by the brand shows 70% of runners agree the best part of a run is simply finishing it.

That insight sparked the creation of the success of the Supernova Rise 2 and Supernova Glide, two everyday trainers engineered to make running feel better from the very first step instead of just the last one.

The Rise 3 arrives as the latest evolution of one of the company's most-loved cushioned trainers.

(Image credit: Adidas)

It introduces a full-length Dreamstrike+ midsole that’s 5% lighter, 20% softer, and packed with 16% more foam than before, creating a bouncier, smoother feel for easy runs, long-mile days and everything in between.

It’s topped with a new Primeweave upper that, according to Adidas, adapts to the foot and reduces weight, backed by a LIGHTTRAXION outsole that uses anatomical, rod-like sculpting to smooth transitions and improve grip over changing surfaces.

Strange anatomy lessons

Adidas says it tested the shoe with gender parity, resulting in a women-specific last with a refined heel bevel, adjusted arch position and a sockliner with extra foam under the arch.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Supernova Glide lands as the softer, more straightforward all-rounder model of the two.

It uses a dual-foam midsole with Dreamstrike Glow for a plush step-in feel, paired with an engineered mesh upper and a clear full-length rubber outsole for stability and grip.

Adidas positions the Glide as the dependable everyday trainer for runs up to 21km.

Both shoes launch globally on 4 December in a Lucid Coral and Clear Orange colourway for men and women, with more colours coming in early 2026. Prices are €150 / $140 (~£131 / AU$265) for the Supernova Rise 3 and €130 / $130 (~£114 / AU$230) for the Supernova Glide.