Adidas Supernova Rise 2 running shoes shed weight and level up comfort

Adidas has done it again! The Supernova Rise 2, the latest addition to the brand’s comfort-focused running shoe franchise, has officially landed – and it’s bringing some serious upgrades to the table.
Following in the footsteps of its award-winning predecessor, the Supernova Rise 2 trims the weight and ramps up comfort, making it a must-consider for runners looking to elevate their daily mileage.
The reimagined runner is 4% lighter than the original, thanks to an updated breathable upper and a streamlined heel construction. But the changes aren’t just about weight.
Adidas has also introduced a refined foam collar that boosts both comfort and stability, ensuring the shoe stays secure during transitions from heel to toe.
The breathable, engineered design is said to hug your foot without feeling restrictive, keeping you cool and secure as the miles roll by. Better still, the streamlined heel pillow reduces bulk while enhancing support.
Underfoot, Adidas keeps things familiar with the Dreamstrike+ midsole, inspired by the record-breaking Adizero franchise. Maximum stack height is 35.5mm with a 10mm drop.
Paired with the tried-and-tested Support Rod system, this setup ensures a smooth transition from heel to toe while offering stability when it’s most needed.
Add to that an ADIWEAR outsole for grippy, durable traction, and you’ve got a shoe ready to tackle everything from morning jogs to long weekend runs.
JT Newcomb, Adidas Running Footwear’s Category Director, sums it up best: “We wanted to bring everything our running community loved about its predecessor while adding new features that double down on the franchise’s comfort-driven goal. The revamped upper and reduced weight make the Supernova Rise 2 the perfect choice for daily runs, mile after mile.”
Runners can grab the Supernova Rise 2 in the Orbit Grey colourway for men or the Wonder Quartz colourway for women, priced at €150 / $140. It will be available online at Adidas and in select stores starting 3 December 2024, with even more colourways rolling out in 2025.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
