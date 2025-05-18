New Balance’s boldest FuelCell Rebel yet is built to smash PBs and turn heads
Light, bouncy, bold and built for speed, the Rebel v5 arrives with PEBA foam and serious all-rounder potential
New Balance has just announced the FuelCell Rebel v5, a light and responsive trainer loaded with just enough attitude to stand out in a crowded market.
If you’ve been looking for a do-it-all running shoe that feels snappy underfoot but isn’t reserved for race day, this is one worth watching.
Launching globally on 1 July, the Rebel v5 is powered by a PEBA-blended FuelCell midsole – the same high-energy foam family found in NB’s top-tier racers like the SuperComp Elite.
PEBA is known for being super lightweight and incredibly springy, and this is the first time we’re seeing it in a Rebel.
It’s light enough (just 180g in a women’s size US 7) to pick up the pace on tempo days or intervals, but there’s enough stack (35mm at the heel) and cushioning to keep your legs feeling fresh over longer efforts.
The 6mm drop also gives it a more natural, ground-connected feel that’s ideal if you prefer a midfoot strike.
The Rebel v5 slots into the same category as the Nike Pegasus Turbo Next, Saucony Kinvara Pro, and Puma Velocity Nitro 3.
Compared to the outgoing Rebel v4, the fit is more dialled in thanks to the FANTOMFIT upper and gusseted tongue, and the styling (bold lateral branding, sculpted lines, and contrasting accents) finally gives it the visual edge it always deserved.
It’s built on New Balance’s VL-6 last, which offers a slightly lower instep and a performance-oriented fit. If you’ve run in the 1400 or 1500 series in the past, this should feel familiar.
We’re seeing a real trend this year toward versatile performance trainers, shoes that bridge the gap between easy miles and race prep. The FuelCell Rebel v5 absolutely joins that conversation.
At £140 / $140 (AU price TBC), it’s priced in line with its competitors. But with PEBA underfoot and a bold new identity, the Rebel v5 might just have the edge. Head over to New Balance UK and New Balance US for more info.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
