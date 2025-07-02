New Balance 471 brings retro runner energy to modern street style
Inspired by ’70s performance icons, this low-profile silhouette mixes vintage quirks with everyday wearability
New Balance has unveiled the 471, a fresh silhouette that pulls from the brand’s deep ’70s running archive and lands with a contemporary twist.
Dressed in a clean “Angora with Garter Snake” colourway, the 471 is designed to be your next go-to: low-key, versatile, and packed with quiet design details that reward a closer look.
While it’s not a direct reissue, the 471 leans heavily on New Balance’s back catalogue of performance runners from the golden age of road racing.
Lead Footwear Designer Joe Walsh dove into vintage models and materials to create something new that still feels familiar.
“Even our choice to use materials like hairy suede overlays and woven mesh connects back to what was used in sneakers during that period,” Walsh explains.
The result is a low-profile, wear-it-anywhere trainer that nails the balance between old-school charm and modern-day functionality.
The layered upper references classic NB proportions but trims things down for a more contemporary shape, and the mix of textures, such as subtle suede, soft mesh, and tonal leather, adds depth without overdoing it.
Already spotted on brand ambassador Cameron Brink at the NBA Paris Games, the 471’s style credentials are backed by real heritage.
World Champion sprinter Gabby Thomas fronts the launch campaign, showing how the silhouette fits naturally into off-day wardrobes.
Priced at £90/ $99.99 and available now at New Balance UK, New Balance US and select retailers, the New Balance 471 is proof that you don’t need bold branding or chunky soles to make a statement.
Sometimes, all it takes is a good shape, quality materials, and just the right amount of snake print.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
