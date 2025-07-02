New Balance 471 brings retro runner energy to modern street style

New Balance has unveiled the 471, a fresh silhouette that pulls from the brand’s deep ’70s running archive and lands with a contemporary twist.

Dressed in a clean “Angora with Garter Snake” colourway, the 471 is designed to be your next go-to: low-key, versatile, and packed with quiet design details that reward a closer look.

While it’s not a direct reissue, the 471 leans heavily on New Balance’s back catalogue of performance runners from the golden age of road racing.

Lead Footwear Designer Joe Walsh dove into vintage models and materials to create something new that still feels familiar.

“Even our choice to use materials like hairy suede overlays and woven mesh connects back to what was used in sneakers during that period,” Walsh explains.

(Image credit: New Balance 471)

The result is a low-profile, wear-it-anywhere trainer that nails the balance between old-school charm and modern-day functionality.

The layered upper references classic NB proportions but trims things down for a more contemporary shape, and the mix of textures, such as subtle suede, soft mesh, and tonal leather, adds depth without overdoing it.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Already spotted on brand ambassador Cameron Brink at the NBA Paris Games, the 471’s style credentials are backed by real heritage.

World Champion sprinter Gabby Thomas fronts the launch campaign, showing how the silhouette fits naturally into off-day wardrobes.

Priced at £90/ $99.99 and available now at New Balance UK, New Balance US and select retailers, the New Balance 471 is proof that you don’t need bold branding or chunky soles to make a statement.

Sometimes, all it takes is a good shape, quality materials, and just the right amount of snake print.