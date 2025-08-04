Patagonia quietly reinvents one of its most iconic fleeces for 2025

Patagonia’s Classic Retro-X fleece has always been more than just another jacket; it’s one of the brand’s most recognisable designs.

Loved by hikers, hipsters, and hardcore outdoorspeople alike, the Retro-X hasn’t seen a proper update in years.

But for 2025, Patagonia has quietly overhauled the cult classic, and while it may look the same at a glance, there’s a lot going on under the (fuzzy) surface.

A familiar fleece, rebuilt from the inside out

The 2025 version of the Retro-X marks a shift toward more sustainable and wearable design, starting with the materials.

The updated fleece is now made entirely from Repreve recycled polyester, certified by OceanCycle and sourced from coastal communities at risk of plastic pollution.

The lining has been upgraded, too. Not only is it made from 100% recycled polyester with a PFAS-free DWR finish, but Patagonia claims the layer-friendly liner now moves better with the body, making the jacket more comfortable for active wear.

Patagonia has also relaxed the silhouette, reshaped the chest pocket to echo early 2000s Retro Cardigans, and added a fuzzier collar lining for a softer feel straight out of the box. In their own words, the new design is “softer from the first wear.”

(Image credit: Patagonia)

This quiet redesign seems to be Patagonia’s way of modernising an icon without alienating the faithful.

The jacket still has its signature windproof membrane, quarter-inch fleece pile, and retro styling, but now with a friendlier fit, better comfort, and a lower environmental impact.

And unlike most brands, Patagonia didn’t shout about the upgrade. The refreshed Retro-X is already live on the brand’s site under the same style number (23057) – no big fanfare required.

If this is a taste of what’s to come, we could be looking at the beginning of a new chapter for Patagonia’s heritage range, one that honours the past while fitting better into the future.

The Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket is available now at Patagonia for the recommended retail price of $249 (~£186.90/ AU$384.14).