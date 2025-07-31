25 years in the making: Arc'teryx redefines its most famous shell
The Beta AR celebrates 25 years with a new PFAS-free GORE-TEX PRO upgrade
Arc'teryx’s Beta AR has long been one of the most recognisable names in technical outdoor gear.
For 25 years, this all-mountain hardshell has been the jacket of choice for many climbers, hikers, and alpinists who need uncompromising protection without unnecessary bulk.
Now in its 25th iteration, the Beta AR has been re-engineered with next-gen materials and design tweaks to set a new benchmark for technical waterproof jackets.
When the first Beta AR dropped in 2000, it weighed a chunky 625 grams and introduced Arc'teryx’s now-famous DropHood and WaterTight zippers.
Over the years, the jacket has steadily evolved: seam tape was slimmed down for flexibility, Gore-Tex fabrics became lighter and tougher, articulation improved, and in 2020, an embedded RECCO reflector was added for search and rescue.
The last big change came in 2023, when the StormHood joined the line-up. Now, Arc'teryx says the 2025 Beta AR is “the best of Beta so far”.
The biggest shift is in the fabric. The 25th edition introduces GORE-TEX PRO ePE, a PFAS-free, environmentally friendlier evolution of the legendary waterproof-breathable membrane.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
GORE-TEX PRO ePE is a more specialised, pro-level membrane for demanding mountain environments.
It's built to withstand abrasion, heavy pack use, and prolonged exposure to harsh weather.
The jacket uses a 100D version for high-wear zones like the yoke, arms, and hood, with lighter 80D panels on the body to save weight.
The men’s version tips the scales at just 460g while promising the same pro-level durability Beta AR has always delivered.
Other refinements include internal cordlocks for a cleaner look, glove-friendly cuff tabs, pit zips for venting, and pockets repositioned for easy pack access.
A lightweight RECCO reflector remains integrated in the hood brim, while updated patterning has reduced material waste, saving the equivalent of 400 jackets during production.
Available in a fresh palette of colours this fall/winter, the Beta AR continues to be a go-to hardshell for anyone pushing into the mountains.
The Beta AR is available now from Arc'teryx UK, Arc'teryx US and Arc'teryx AU for a recommended retail price of £550/ $600/ AU$750.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.