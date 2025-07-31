25 years in the making: Arc'teryx redefines its most famous shell

Arc'teryx’s Beta AR has long been one of the most recognisable names in technical outdoor gear.

For 25 years, this all-mountain hardshell has been the jacket of choice for many climbers, hikers, and alpinists who need uncompromising protection without unnecessary bulk.

Now in its 25th iteration, the Beta AR has been re-engineered with next-gen materials and design tweaks to set a new benchmark for technical waterproof jackets.

When the first Beta AR dropped in 2000, it weighed a chunky 625 grams and introduced Arc'teryx’s now-famous DropHood and WaterTight zippers.

Over the years, the jacket has steadily evolved: seam tape was slimmed down for flexibility, Gore-Tex fabrics became lighter and tougher, articulation improved, and in 2020, an embedded RECCO reflector was added for search and rescue.

The last big change came in 2023, when the StormHood joined the line-up. Now, Arc'teryx says the 2025 Beta AR is “the best of Beta so far”.

(Image credit: Arc'teryx)

The biggest shift is in the fabric. The 25th edition introduces GORE-TEX PRO ePE, a PFAS-free, environmentally friendlier evolution of the legendary waterproof-breathable membrane.

GORE-TEX PRO ePE is a more specialised, pro-level membrane for demanding mountain environments.

It's built to withstand abrasion, heavy pack use, and prolonged exposure to harsh weather.

The jacket uses a 100D version for high-wear zones like the yoke, arms, and hood, with lighter 80D panels on the body to save weight.

(Image credit: Arc'teryx)

The men’s version tips the scales at just 460g while promising the same pro-level durability Beta AR has always delivered.

Other refinements include internal cordlocks for a cleaner look, glove-friendly cuff tabs, pit zips for venting, and pockets repositioned for easy pack access.

A lightweight RECCO reflector remains integrated in the hood brim, while updated patterning has reduced material waste, saving the equivalent of 400 jackets during production.

Available in a fresh palette of colours this fall/winter, the Beta AR continues to be a go-to hardshell for anyone pushing into the mountains.

The Beta AR is available now from Arc'teryx UK, Arc'teryx US and Arc'teryx AU for a recommended retail price of £550/ $600/ AU$750.