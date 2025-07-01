T3 Awards 2025: all Outdoor winners announced

It’s been a big year for the outdoors and an even bigger one for outdoor gear. Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen the adventure industry lean hard into innovation, sustainability, and versatility.

Brands focused on doing more with less: lightweight tents, smarter hiking boots, more efficient portable power stations, and high-performance waterproof jackets designed for both everyday escapes and epic expeditions.

Tech met the trail like never before, with smart optics, AI-assisted drones, and ultralight action cams blurring the lines between old-school adventure and cutting-edge convenience.

It’s also been a year of accessibility. From budget-friendly trail running shoes to portable telescopes that fit in your backpack, the best gear of 2025 has pushed limits and helped more people reach them.

From fjord-ready waterproofs and ultra-cushioned walking shoes to the most creative drone we’ve tested all year, these are the standout outdoor products that made us stop, take note, and want to head straight back out there.

Best Outdoor Innovation

(Image credit: Jamie Carter)

Dwarflab Dwarf 3 Smart Telescope

The Dwarflab Dwarf 3 is the kind of innovation that makes stargazing and wildlife photography more accessible, portable, and just plain fun. This compact smart telescope brings big-scope power to a device you can fit in a backpack, making it perfect for campers, hikers, and curious minds alike.

Unlike traditional telescopes, the Dwarf 3 connects seamlessly to your smartphone, allowing you to track the night sky or shoot high-resolution time-lapses with the tap of a screen.

Its AI-powered tracking and image stacking automatically reduce noise and boost clarity, making deep space objects and far-off wildlife pop with surprising sharpness. It even features dual lenses, one for astrophotography, one for telephoto, with automatic switching for flexible outdoor use.

The Dwarf 3 is a genuine leap forward in user-friendly optics, opening up astronomy and nature photography to beginners without dumbing down the experience. A marvel of miniaturisation and intelligence, the Dwarf 3 Smart Telescope is the kind of gear that changes how (and where) you explore the world.

Best outdoor innovation shortlist

Mammut Loopinsulation, Vollebak Martian Aerogel Jacket, DJI Amflow PL Pro, Montane Petrichor Technology, Big Agnes HyperBead Fabric, DWARF 3 Dual Lens Smart Telescope, Simund MT900 Condensless 2-person Trekking Tent, Silva Smini

Highly commended

Silva Smini

Best Action Camera

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/ T3)

Insta360 Ace Pro 2

Insta360 just keeps raising the bar, and the Ace Pro 2 is its most powerful and polished action camera to date. With an optical unit co-engineered with Leica and powered by a 1/1.3-inch sensor, this beast shoots crystal-clear 8K footage and excels in low light, something few action cams can claim.

What really earned it this award is the sheer smartness of the system. Gesture controls, AI-powered framing, and horizon lock combine to let you focus on the moment, not the menu. And with the new AI Warp feature, you can transform footage into trippy edits with just a few taps in the app.

It’s also built like a tank, water-resistant without a case, with a front-facing screen and magnetic mounting that makes setup effortless. Battery life has been boosted, and the new “instant highlights” feature means you can get social-ready edits without even opening your laptop.

Best Action Camera Shortlist

GoPro Hero 13 Black, GoPro Hero, DJI Osmo Action 5, Insta360 Ace Pro 2, Insta360 X5

Highly commended

GoPro Hero

Best Drone

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/ T3)

DJI Flip

Just when you think the brand has done it all, the DJI Flip swoops in with a bold new design and a whole new way to fly. Compact, foldable, and incredibly fun to use, the DJI Flip brings FPV-style agility to the masses, but with the polish, stability, and camera quality we expect from the world’s leading drone brand.

What sets the Flip apart is its hybrid flight mode. With one button, you can switch between cinematic auto-stabilised filming and manual-style FPV rolls and dives, letting you shoot impossibly dynamic footage even if you’ve never touched a racing drone. It’s a thrill to fly, but doesn’t punish beginners thanks to DJI’s excellent crash-avoidance tech and robust build.

The camera doesn’t disappoint, either. Mounted on a gimbal-free horizon lock system, it captures buttery 4K video that stays level even while you flip and roll through the air. Combine that with long battery life, fast charging, and deep integration with the DJI Fly app, and you’ve got a drone that’s equal parts serious tool and adrenaline toy.

Best Drone Shortlist

DJI Neo, HoverAir X1 PRO, Potensic Atom 2, DJI Flip, DJI Avata 2, DJI Mavic 4 Pro

Highly commended

HoverAir X1 PRO

Best Portable Power Station

(Image credit: Future)

EcoFlow RIVER 3 UPS

The EcoFlow RIVER 3 UPS redefines what a portable power station can be. Compact, fast-charging, and packed with smart features, it’s the perfect energy companion for campers, home offices, and van-lifers alike. And with new UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) functionality, it’s just as much about convenience as it is about providing peace of mind.

Plugged in at home, it acts as a backup battery that kicks in instantly during outages. Off-grid, it powers everything from laptops and lights to mini-fridges and drones, all with whisper-quiet efficiency. It can be recharged via solar, car, or mains power, with a lightning-fast 0–100% charge in under an hour using X-Stream tech.

This year’s update also brings smarter energy tracking, USB-C PD ports for modern gadgets, and a sleeker, more stackable design. It’s light enough to carry in one hand but powerful enough to anchor your basecamp.

For outdoor adventures, emergencies, or just smarter everyday power use, the RIVER 3 delivers reliability without the bulk. It’s the kind of tech you forget you need until you really need it, and that’s exactly why it deserves this award.

Best Portable Power Station Shortlist

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2, Bluetti AC240, DJI Power 500, EcoFlow RIVER 3 UPS, Bluetti Elite 200 V2, EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus

Highly commended

EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus

Best Hiking Boots

(Image credit: Matt Buckley)

Merrell Moab Speed 2 Hiking Boots

The Merrell Moab Speed 2 is the evolution of a trail classic: lighter, grippier, and more responsive than ever. Building on the legacy of the original Moab, this second-generation model blends the comfort of a trainer with the protection and durability of a hiking boot, making it the perfect choice for modern fast-hikers and weekend explorers alike.

The Vibram TC5+ outsole delivers confidence-inspiring grip across wet rocks, dry scree, and muddy paths, while the updated FloatPro midsole adds a springy, cushioned ride that takes the sting out of long miles. A rock plate and padded ankle collar provide just enough structure without sacrificing flexibility or feel.

It’s tough enough for technical terrain but won’t weigh you down on gentler trails. Add in the recycled mesh upper, improved breathability, and secure lockdown fit, and you’ve got a boot that performs far above its price point.

For hikers who want to move faster, climb higher, and still feel fresh at the finish line, the Merrell Moab Speed 2 is the boot that leads the charge in 2025.

Best Hiking Boots Shortlist

Vivobarefoot Gobi Hiber, AKU Conero NBK GTX, Lowa Renegade Evo GTX, Hoka Kaha 3 GORE-TEX, Danner Inquire Mid, Merrell Moab Speed 2 Hiking Boots

Highly commended

Danner Inquire Mid

Best Tent

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/ T3)

Big Agnes Copper Spur UL3 XL

When it comes to lightweight luxury in the trails, the Big Agnes Copper Spur UL3 XL stands tall. This tent takes the iconic ultralight Copper Spur design and gives it a roomier footprint and taller head height, delivering a surprisingly spacious shelter without tipping the scales.

At just over 2kg, it’s light enough for long-distance backpacking, yet offers comfort levels more akin to a basecamp tent. The UL3 XL version more than comfortably sleeps two with gear (or three in a pinch), and the new high-volume hub poles create near-vertical walls for added interior space. The vestibules are roomy and cleverly designed for gear storage or cooking in poor weather, and the two-door design makes for stress-free exits during midnight nature calls.

Big Agnes has also upgraded the fabric with ultra-tough, solution-dyed ripstop that’s better for the environment and built to withstand years of trail abuse. Setup is intuitive, ventilation is excellent, and details like the gear loft and media pockets make life under canvas feel that little bit more premium.

For fastpackers, thru-hikers, and anyone who refuses to choose between light weight and livability, the Copper Spur UL3 XL is the ultimate do-it-all tent.

Best Tent Shortlist

Thule Outset, Lotus Belle Air Bud, Big Agnes Copper Spur UL3 XL, Fjallraven Abikso Friluft 2, Nemo Dragonfly OSMO 2-Person Tent

Highly commended

Fjallraven Abikso Friluft 2

Best Walking Shoes

(Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

KEEN Hightrail EXP Waterproof Hiking Shoes

The KEEN Hightrail EXP Waterproof shoes are built for the kind of walking that doesn’t stick to the path. Lightweight, waterproof, and trail-ready straight out of the box, these hybrid hikers strike a brilliant balance between comfort, support, and agility, making them ideal for fast hillwalks, urban adventures, and everything in between.

At the core is KEEN’s trusted waterproof membrane, which keeps out the wet without compromising breathability. The mesh upper is reinforced in all the right places for durability, while the wider toe box gives your feet space to move naturally over varied terrain. Underfoot, a high-rebound midsole offers long-lasting cushioning, and the aggressive lug pattern grips hard on both loose gravel and slick city pavements.

In a year where “do-it-all” walking shoes really had to prove their worth, the KEEN Hightrail EXP stood out for their wear-anywhere performance and unbeatable out-of-the-box comfort.

Best Walking Shoes Shortlist

KEEN Hightrail EXP Waterproof Hiking Shoes, Salomon X Ultra 360 Gore Tex, Scott Kinabalu 3 GTX, Inov-8 Roclite GTX, Altra Lone Peak 9+, Merrell SpeedARC Matis

Highly commended

Altra Lone Peak 9+

Best Trail Running Shoes

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Hoka Tecton X 3

The Hoka Tecton X 3 takes everything runners loved about its predecessor and dials it up for even more speed, confidence, and long-distance comfort. Built for racing over rugged terrain, this third-gen trail shoe adds winglets to its carbon fibre plate, Hoka’s energetic ProFlyX midsole, and a grippy Vibram Megagrip Litebase outsole together in a package that feels like it shouldn’t be this light or this fast.

The latest update introduces a brand-new knit upper with zoned stretch and support, giving the shoe a more locked-in feel without sacrificing breathability or comfort. It wraps the foot beautifully, while still letting you react to technical trails.

Underfoot, the dual-layer foam provides just the right mix of soft landing and snappy toe-off, a balance that makes this shoe just as good for mountain races as for tempo trail sessions.

Despite all the speed-focused tech, the Tecton X 3 is surprisingly stable and forgiving over long distances, with plenty of protection for gnarly descents and off-camber paths. If you want one shoe to race ultras, explore technical ridgelines, and fly through woodland singletrack, the Tecton X 3 is it.

Best Trail Running Shoes Shortlist

Hoka Tecton X 3, Adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra, Saucony Peregrine 14, ASICS METAFUJI TRAIL, Hoka Speedgoat 6, The North Face Summit Vectiv Pro 3

Highly commended

Adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra

Best Waterproof Jacket

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Helly Hansen Foil X

The Helly Hansen Foil X is proof that you don’t need to sacrifice speed, agility, or packability to stay dry in brutal weather. Originally designed for the rigours of high-performance sailing, the Foil X has found a second life as one of the most versatile waterproof shells for fast-moving outdoor adventures in 2025.

Built with Helly Hansen’s HELLY TECH Professional 3-layer fabric, it offers exceptional waterproofing and wind resistance while remaining featherlight and breathable. But it’s the cut and construction that really elevate it: articulated sleeves, laser-cut vents, and a race-ready silhouette make it feel more like performance outerwear than your typical hiking shell.

The hood is helmet-compatible but cinches down for hiking or trail use, and taped seams throughout ensure water stays out no matter what you throw at it. It packs down easily into a daypack or bike bag, making it an easy choice for changeable conditions.

In short, the Foil X is a standout shell for people who move fast and demand more from their gear, and the best ober we tried this year.

Best Waterproof Jacket Shortlist

Helly Hansen Foil X, Outdoor Research Foray 3L Jacket, The North Face Summit Shell, Montane Cetus Lite, Peak Performance Vislight GORE-TEX C-Knit 3L Shell Jacket, Columbia Wyldwood Waterproof Hiking Shell

Highly commended

Columbia Wyldwood Waterproof Hiking Shell