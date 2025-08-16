Patagonia just made a suitcase that's like no other

As well as being the king of fleeces, Patagonia has also been dominating adventure bags with its legendary Black Hole duffel line for over 20 years.

The brand's travel bags have always leaned into rugged soft‑sided designs: durable, weather‑resistant, and collapsible for adventure setups.

This is the approach that was followed by every Patagonia bag from Black Hole duffels to rolling carry‑on bags in 40 L, 70 L, or even the ridiculous 100 L sizes.

Now, the company is raising the bar with the latest addition to the Black Hole line, the new MLC Wheelie.

With its 3‑in‑1 design, it defies carry-on suitcase conventions by seamlessly transforming between a rolling duffel, a backpack, and a hand‑carry bag.

More than just wheels and zips

A telescoping handle glides up for smooth airport transit, then tucks away, making room for hidden shoulder straps when terrain gets tough.

It even includes spare wheel axles hidden in the frame for field repairs on the fly, which is a very Patagonia thing to do when you think about it.

Sized for serious commuters and minimalist travellers alike, this clever hybrid offers 34 L of airy organisation and fits within the strictest carry‑on dimensions (roughly 20.5 x 13 x 8 inches).

It weighs in at around 6 lb 7.5 oz (2,934 g), striking a balance between light weight and rugged build.

(Image credit: Patagonia)

Eco credentials remain front and centre: the main body comprises 300‑denier 100 % post‑consumer recycled ripstop polyester with TPU‑film lamination, paired with 200‑denier recycled polyester lining and bluesign-approved fabrics; and, of course, it’s sewn in a Fair Trade Certified factory.

The Black Hole MLC Wheelie is Patagonia's tech‑savvy answer to the modern quest for versatility, durability, and sustainability in one carry‑on. It challenges what a suitcase can be, and delivers more than most ever could.

The Black Hole MLC Wheelie is available at Patagonia US for the recommended retail price of $359 (~£264.59/ AU$550.69) – UK and AU price and availability TBC.