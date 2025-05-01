T3 Travel and Outdoor Month 2025: explore more, adventure further
Expert tips and reviews from T3's dedicated team of travellers and outdoor enthusiasts
At T3, we believe life’s better when you step outside, and May is the perfect time to do it. In honour of National Walking Month and the arrival of sunnier days (hopefully), we’re kicking off Travel and Outdoor Month 2025.
Across four weeks, we’ll bring you everything you need to make the most of the great outdoors, whether hitting the hills, pitching up a tent, jetting off abroad, or just looking for smart ways to pack lighter and travel smarter.
Lucky for us, T3 members are expert travellers, spend a lot of time outdoors and test a ton of related gear. From the best carry-on suitcases and buds that help you retain your sanity to women's walking shoes and camping knives, the magazine is a treasure trove of travel and outdoor content.
Here’s what’s coming up:
Week 1: Hiking and walking week
We’ll kick things off by celebrating National Walking Month with features on the best hiking boots, lightweight walking shoes, and outdoor clothing to help you clock up more miles. We’ll also showcase the latest outdoor watches and apps to keep you moving.
Week 2: Camping week
Next, we’ll dive into the world of camping, from ultralight backpacking tents and high-tech gear to portable power stations and essential accessories for your next weekend under the stars.
Week 3: Luggage week
Planning your next getaway? We’ve got you covered with the smartest luggage, backpacks, and travel accessories, perfect for everything from city breaks to remote adventures.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Week 4: Travel gadgets week
Finally, we’ll wrap up the month with the best travel tech – noise-cancelling headphones, portable chargers, wearable trackers, smart translators, and all the clever gear that makes travelling smoother, safer, and more fun.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.