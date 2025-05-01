T3 Travel and Outdoor Month 2025: explore more, adventure further

At T3, we believe life’s better when you step outside, and May is the perfect time to do it. In honour of National Walking Month and the arrival of sunnier days (hopefully), we’re kicking off Travel and Outdoor Month 2025.

Across four weeks, we’ll bring you everything you need to make the most of the great outdoors, whether hitting the hills, pitching up a tent, jetting off abroad, or just looking for smart ways to pack lighter and travel smarter.

Lucky for us, T3 members are expert travellers, spend a lot of time outdoors and test a ton of related gear. From the best carry-on suitcases and buds that help you retain your sanity to women's walking shoes and camping knives, the magazine is a treasure trove of travel and outdoor content.

Here’s what’s coming up:

Week 1: Hiking and walking week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We’ll kick things off by celebrating National Walking Month with features on the best hiking boots, lightweight walking shoes, and outdoor clothing to help you clock up more miles. We’ll also showcase the latest outdoor watches and apps to keep you moving.

Week 2: Camping week

(Image credit: Alamy)

Next, we’ll dive into the world of camping, from ultralight backpacking tents and high-tech gear to portable power stations and essential accessories for your next weekend under the stars.

Week 3: Luggage week

(Image credit: Getty)

Planning your next getaway? We’ve got you covered with the smartest luggage, backpacks, and travel accessories, perfect for everything from city breaks to remote adventures.

Week 4: Travel gadgets week

(Image credit: Db)

Finally, we’ll wrap up the month with the best travel tech – noise-cancelling headphones, portable chargers, wearable trackers, smart translators, and all the clever gear that makes travelling smoother, safer, and more fun.