Protect your camp and food: 4 easy tips to keep rodents away

Nothing spoils a morning in camp quite like unzipping your tent to discover your snacks have been ransacked by a mischievous mouse or cute chipmunk. However, it’s a reminder that outdoor etiquette doesn’t quite extend to wildlife.

That’s why we’ve rounded up some easy tips that can help keep rodents away from your camp and stop them from taking your food for their own midnight feast. They’re not rocket science – and mostly boil down to cleanliness and safe storage – but they’ll save you a lot of hassle (and keep your snack stash safe).

Also, if you find yourself a magnet for insects while camping, then check out these seven tips that will help keep the bugs at bay, so you can enjoy the outdoors in peace.

Use proper food storage

(Image credit: Coleman)

Wrapping up your food in tin foil or plastic bags won’t be enough to stop a hungry rodent – they’ll chew straight through that (and probably enjoy it too). Keeping your food safely secured in a proper cool box is therefore key, as it won’t just keep rodents out, but your food fresh too. Brands like YETI are famous for their rugged, durable coolers, which are even bear-proof (not that we think you’ll bump into any of those at your local campsite).

Use repellents

You can buy eco-friendly rodent repellents to spray around your camp, that won’t cause harm to the environment, or animals either. CritterKill uses a blend of mint and cedar wood essential oils to deter smaller rodents – like rats and mice – whereas Critter Riddler is a good choice for your squirrels, chipmunks and racoons.

Don’t skip the washing up

Basically, just keep your camp set-up clean. Dirty dishes, bits of food dropped on the floor and not disposing of rubbish properly are just invitations for greedy visitors to pay a visit. Plus, all campers should be following the ‘leave no trace’ principles anyway. So, the next time an argument arises about ‘who’s on washing up duties’ just remember, it’s a choice between cleaning up now, or letting the wildlife do you dirty.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick your camping spot wisely

While it's impossible to find an outdoor spot completely free of wildlife, flat, open areas with short grass are generally less likely to attract as many rodents (insects and snakes), in comparison to tall grass areas or spots near water sources. Picking a well-cleared campsite reduces hiding spots for pests and lowers the chances of an unwanted visit