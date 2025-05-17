Protect your camp and food: 4 easy tips to keep rodents away
Keep unwanted critters out of your gear and food with these quick, effective campsite tips
Nothing spoils a morning in camp quite like unzipping your tent to discover your snacks have been ransacked by a mischievous mouse or cute chipmunk. However, it’s a reminder that outdoor etiquette doesn’t quite extend to wildlife.
That’s why we’ve rounded up some easy tips that can help keep rodents away from your camp and stop them from taking your food for their own midnight feast. They’re not rocket science – and mostly boil down to cleanliness and safe storage – but they’ll save you a lot of hassle (and keep your snack stash safe).
Also, if you find yourself a magnet for insects while camping, then check out these seven tips that will help keep the bugs at bay, so you can enjoy the outdoors in peace.
Use proper food storage
Wrapping up your food in tin foil or plastic bags won’t be enough to stop a hungry rodent – they’ll chew straight through that (and probably enjoy it too). Keeping your food safely secured in a proper cool box is therefore key, as it won’t just keep rodents out, but your food fresh too. Brands like YETI are famous for their rugged, durable coolers, which are even bear-proof (not that we think you’ll bump into any of those at your local campsite).
Use repellents
You can buy eco-friendly rodent repellents to spray around your camp, that won’t cause harm to the environment, or animals either. CritterKill uses a blend of mint and cedar wood essential oils to deter smaller rodents – like rats and mice – whereas Critter Riddler is a good choice for your squirrels, chipmunks and racoons.
Don’t skip the washing up
Basically, just keep your camp set-up clean. Dirty dishes, bits of food dropped on the floor and not disposing of rubbish properly are just invitations for greedy visitors to pay a visit. Plus, all campers should be following the ‘leave no trace’ principles anyway. So, the next time an argument arises about ‘who’s on washing up duties’ just remember, it’s a choice between cleaning up now, or letting the wildlife do you dirty.
Pick your camping spot wisely
While it's impossible to find an outdoor spot completely free of wildlife, flat, open areas with short grass are generally less likely to attract as many rodents (insects and snakes), in comparison to tall grass areas or spots near water sources. Picking a well-cleared campsite reduces hiding spots for pests and lowers the chances of an unwanted visit
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
5 luxury camping gadgets you never knew you needed
Upgrade your camping set-up with these little luxuries
-
5 common camping mistakes and how to avoid them for a relaxed outdoor escape
Whether you're a seasoned camper or a complete newbie, don't overlook these common blunders
-
REI is selling this 6-person tent for just $83 – grab it before it's gone!
This 3-season tent has almost 60% off
-
How to sleep comfortably while camping, according to an outdoor expert
Get a restful night’s sleep under the stars with these simple steps
-
No stupid questions: which direction should you pitch a tent?
An outdoor expert reveals all so you can have a better night's rest
-
Nemo Dragonfly OSMO 2-Person Tent review: light, strong and ready for the trail
The ultra-light, two-person Nemo Dragonfly OSMO is a great choice for all your backpacking needs
-
AceBeam H35 review: a five-bulb barrel headtorch with a belter of a beam
An idiot-proof headlamp for hiking, camping and working in the dark
-
Lotus Belle Air Bud review: bringing instant-pitch elegance to the campsite
Exquisite inflatable polycotton tent for well-heeled glampers