Hot weather camping hacks: 5 ways to help you stay cool in your tent

Camping in the summer is a double-edged sword; on one hand, it’s the perfect time to get outdoors and enjoy nature in full bloom, on the other, the warm weather can make sleeping in a tent feel quite unbearable. As a result, you don't get enough shut-eye and it can put an immediate downer on your trip.

Rather than rescheduling for when the weather’s cooler (and risking the chance of rain), you just need a few handy tips and tricks that will help keep you and your tent cooler. Outdoor Expert, Ben Darby, from Trekitt shares five ways you can do just that, so you can remain cool, calm and relaxed during your camp out.

1. Ditch the outer flysheet

If your tent has an inner-pitch first, Darby says you could completely ditch your flysheet and just sleep in this instead. “The inner fabric provides much more ventilation than a flysheet and will help you to feel much cooler overnight, just make sure to check the weather first,” he says. To counter this, he also says you could pitch a tarp over the inner if there’s a possibility of rain, or if you want to stay cool but are worried about the interior getting damp.

2. Pitch your tent in the shade

This can make a world of difference come the evening as your tent hasn’t been cooking in the sun all day. “Pitch underneath trees or natural cover,” Darby says. “If there’s no natural cover where you’re camping, you can always pitch a tarp over your tent to create your own shade. Positioning your tent to catch the wind will also help to create a breeze through opened doors, vents and windows too.”

3. Leave the bulky bedding

If the weather is particularly scorching, make sure you leave your super snug sleeping bag at home. Instead, opt for a lightweight sleeping bag or you could even just use a bed sheet, as this will allow more air flow to help regulate your body temperature. “If you are using a regular sleeping bag though, make sure you unzip it to make it thinner and enable more airflow.”

4. Take a cold shower (or plunge) before bed

“Starting off the night feeling cool and comfortable will also help ensure a good night’s sleep, so if you’re at a campsite, grab a cold shower before bed,” Darby suggests. “Alternatively, if you’re wild camping and it’s safe to do so, you could go for a wild swim.” Can’t do either of these? Try dunking your feet in some cold water instead. Our feet contain lots of blood vessels and research has shown that putting them in cold water is an effective way to reduce your core body temperature.

5. Ditch the tent completely

If it’s still too hot for you to crawl into your bed come nightfall, why not just ditch the tent entirely? “You could opt for a hammock and tarp which is a great way to camp in warm conditions. Alternatively, if the weather is really good and you’re in a safe area, you could consider cowboy camping or bivvying ,” says Darby. “Nothing beats waking up to a view of the sunrise from your bivvy!"