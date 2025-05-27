Say goodbye to sunrise wake-ups: Coleman just dropped new tents with blackout tech
The Darwin BlackOut range is here to save your sleep (and your camping trip)
Early mornings are great… unless you're in a tent and the sun turns your sleep space into a furnace by 6am.
Sound familiar? Then Coleman’s new Darwin BlackOut tents might be your new best camping buddies.
Rolling into 2025 with three shiny new models, the Darwin BlackOut range takes Coleman’s well-loved Darwin series and supercharges it with BlackOut Bedroom tech.
That means up to 99% of daylight gets blocked from your sleeping area, which, let’s be honest, is the dream if you're not into being roasted awake by sunrise.
This clever blackout fabric also keeps your tent cooler by up to 5°C during the day, which might not sound like much until you're stuck trying to nap in a portable sauna.
Add UV protection (SPF50+), waterproofing (4,500mm hydrostatic head!), and a seriously easy pitch design, and you've got a real contender for your next weekend adventure.
The smallest Darwin 2 BlackOut is perfect for wild campers and couples, thanks to its lightweight (just 3.2kg), storm-resistant, and compact pack size.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The Darwin 3 Plus BlackOut adds more space, a proper sit-up roof and a porch for soggy boots without tipping the scales (5.2kg).
It's not quite backpacking tent-level lightness, but the Darwin 3+ BlackOut certainly is a good compromise between weight and room.
The Darwin 4 Plus BlackOut is the largest model in the range that gives you full group-camp vibes with a roomy interior and storage to spare, all at just 6.7kg packed.
Blackout tents at this size can be a bit hit and miss, but Coleman has a reputation as being one of the best tent manufacturers, so the new BlackOut range is easy to recommend.
So if you're planning your next weekend hike or full-blown festival mission, Coleman’s Darwin BlackOut tents might just be your ticket to uninterrupted ZZZs.
Check out the brand's full blackout range at Coleman.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.