Say goodbye to sunrise wake-ups: Coleman just dropped new tents with blackout tech

Early mornings are great… unless you're in a tent and the sun turns your sleep space into a furnace by 6am.

Sound familiar? Then Coleman’s new Darwin BlackOut tents might be your new best camping buddies.

Rolling into 2025 with three shiny new models, the Darwin BlackOut range takes Coleman’s well-loved Darwin series and supercharges it with BlackOut Bedroom tech.

That means up to 99% of daylight gets blocked from your sleeping area, which, let’s be honest, is the dream if you're not into being roasted awake by sunrise.

This clever blackout fabric also keeps your tent cooler by up to 5°C during the day, which might not sound like much until you're stuck trying to nap in a portable sauna.

Add UV protection (SPF50+), waterproofing (4,500mm hydrostatic head!), and a seriously easy pitch design, and you've got a real contender for your next weekend adventure.

Image 1 of 3 Darwin 2 BlackOut (Image credit: Coleman) Darwin 3 Plus BlackOut (Image credit: Coleman) Darwin 4 Plus BlackOut (Image credit: Coleman)

The smallest Darwin 2 BlackOut is perfect for wild campers and couples, thanks to its lightweight (just 3.2kg), storm-resistant, and compact pack size.

The Darwin 3 Plus BlackOut adds more space, a proper sit-up roof and a porch for soggy boots without tipping the scales (5.2kg).

It's not quite backpacking tent-level lightness, but the Darwin 3+ BlackOut certainly is a good compromise between weight and room.

The Darwin 4 Plus BlackOut is the largest model in the range that gives you full group-camp vibes with a roomy interior and storage to spare, all at just 6.7kg packed.

Blackout tents at this size can be a bit hit and miss, but Coleman has a reputation as being one of the best tent manufacturers, so the new BlackOut range is easy to recommend.

So if you're planning your next weekend hike or full-blown festival mission, Coleman’s Darwin BlackOut tents might just be your ticket to uninterrupted ZZZs.

Check out the brand's full blackout range at Coleman.