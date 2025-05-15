12 camping gadgets and upgrades you didn’t know you needed in 2025

Think your camping kit is dialled in? Think again. The outdoor gear world never stops innovating, and 2025 has already delivered a host of clever upgrades that’ll make your next trip smoother, comfier and way more enjoyable. From power stations to pressure showers and pocket-sized mozzie repellents, these are the camping gadgets you didn’t know you needed – until now.

(Image credit: Nemo)

1. Nemo Helio Pressure Shower

RRP: $149.95

Buy at Nemo Equipment

Tired of cold, gravity-fed camp showers that trickle instead of spray? Nemo’s Helio Pressure Shower fixes that. This clever system uses a foot pump to create pressure, delivering a proper stream of water enough for real showers, rinsing off gear or doing dishes in the wild.

The tank holds over 11 litres and sits on the ground, so you don’t need to hang it from a tree. Let it warm in the sun, and you’ve got a warm shower waiting post-hike. For wild campers and road trippers alike, this is one of those bits of kit you’ll wonder how you ever camped without.

(Image credit: Primus)

2. Primus Express Spider Stove

RRP: £70

Buy at Primus

A true minimalist’s dream, the Primus Express Spider Stove is one of the lightest and most compact remote-canister stoves out there – ideal for fastpackers, solo adventurers or anyone who wants to keep weight and bulk to a minimum.

The low, stable profile works brilliantly with larger pots, and it’s reliable even in colder conditions where upright gas stoves struggle. There’s no fuss or flimsiness here: just solid, smart design from a company that knows how to feed adventurers. If you’ve been sticking with a top-mounted burner, this is a level up in safety and performance – and it folds down to nearly nothing.

(Image credit: Helinox)

3. Helinox Chair One (re)

RRP: £109.95

Buy at Helinox

The original ultralight camp chair just got a sustainable upgrade. The Helinox Chair One (re) uses 100% post-consumer plastic in its fabric, without losing any of the comfort, portability or packability that made it a favourite to begin with.

At under a kilo, it still packs down to the size of a water bottle and sets up in seconds. It's the perfect mix of comfort and conscience; a small luxury you’ll be grateful for after a long day on the trail, and one that’s easier on the planet too.

(Image credit: Jackery)

4. Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station

RRP: £549

Buy at Jackery

If you’re serious about powering your campsite – or just want your gadgets topped up for a multi-day trip – the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 is a beast in a box. It’s lighter, faster to charge, and packs a huge 1,260Wh capacity, with multiple ports for AC, USB-A, USB-C, and even a car outlet. From charging your drones or running a cooler to lighting up your whole tent setup, this portable power station does it all (and quietly, too). Pair it with a solar panel for off-grid freedom that lasts.

(Image credit: MSR)

5. MSR Titan Spork

RRP: $14.95

Buy at Cascade Design

Yes, it’s a spork – the mightiest camping accessory ever to exist. The MSR Titan Spork is a featherweight, full-titanium, forever piece of kit that does the job of a spoon and fork with elegant ease. It weighs just 15 grams and is tough enough to stir, scoop, scrape and shovel whatever you’re cooking up. It’s one of those items you’ll throw in your kit and never leave behind.

(Image credit: BioLite)

6. BioLite AlpenGlow Lantern

Prices from $49.95

Buy at BioLite

Why settle for boring camp lights when you can bring a little magic to your tent? BioLite’s AlpenGlow Lanterns come in two sizes and feature a range of lighting modes, from cool white to candle flicker to multicoloured party vibes. They're USB rechargeable and can double as power banks in a pinch. Durable, waterproof, and surprisingly bright (up to 500 lumens), they’re great for night hikes, cooking after sunset, or setting a chilled-out mood by the campfire. Plus, they look cool, which is half the fun.

(Image credit: Tactica)

7. Tactica M.020 Camping Tool Card

RRP: £34.95

Buy at Wildbounds

Multi-tools aren’t new, but the Tactica M.020 puts a modern spin on the idea with a slim, campsite-specific design that slides easily into your pocket. It’s got a tent peg puller, rope tensioner, saw blade, can and bottle openers, and even a firestarter. Basically, it’s your just-in-case box of tricks without the bulk. Made from durable composite and stainless steel, it’s TSA compliant, too, so you can travel with it.

(Image credit: Coleman)

8. Coleman Pro 45QT Cooler Box

RRP: £179.99

Buy at Coleman

Forget soggy sandwiches and tepid beers – the Coleman Pro 45QT is a high-performance cool box with serious insulation. It keeps ice for days, making it perfect for longer basecamps or car-camping adventures. Built like a tank with heavy-duty latches, a leakproof gasket, and handy features like an integrated bottle opener and rope handles, this cooler means business.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/ T3)

9. Big Agnes Copper Spur UL3 XL

RRP: $629.95

Buy at Big Agnes

If you’re looking for a roomy, lightweight tent that doesn’t compromise on comfort, the Big Agnes Copper Spur UL3 XL should be on your radar. It’s built for three people, but even two campers will appreciate the palatial interior and extended length, ideal for taller adventurers or storing extra gear. Dual vestibules, massive doors, and clever storage pockets make life inside more livable. Despite all that space, it still packs down light and small enough for backpacking. It’s one of the best examples of how far tent tech has come in recent years.

(Image credit: Flextail)

10. Flextail Tiny Repeller

RRP: £42

Buy at Flextail

Mosquitoes can ruin even the best campsite, but the Flextail Tiny Repeller keeps them at bay with zero fuss. This USB-C rechargeable device weighs just 40 grams and creates a 10-foot zone of protection using heat-activated repellent mats – no sprays, coils or open flames. It’s silent, scent-free, and safe to use inside tents or under tarps. With three modes and up to 15 hours of battery life, it’s a huge upgrade in a tiny package. Bug-free camping? Yes, please.

(Image credit: Matador)

11. Matador Blackout Sleep Mask + Earplugs

RRP: $25

Buy at Matador

Sleep is sacred on the trail, and Matador’s Blackout Sleep Mask makes it easier to grab quality shut-eye no matter where you pitch up. It’s ultra-light and designed for total blackout, with memory foam cushioning and a shape that won’t press on your eyes.

It packs down into a tiny case that also stores included earplugs, perfect for blocking out noisy neighbours, wind-blown tarps or 5am birdsong. For backpackers, festival-goers, or vanlifers chasing rest, this is a small luxury with a big impact.

(Image credit: YETI)

12. Yeti Hondo Beach Chair

RRP: $300

Buy at YETI

Camping chairs aren’t exactly a new idea, but the Hondo Beach Chair isn’t your average folding seat. Designed for serious chill time, this Yeti masterpiece combines rugged construction with laid-back comfort, thanks to ultra-supportive FlexGrid fabric that holds up to 350 pounds without sagging.

It reclines to four different positions and includes thoughtful extras like a waterfall-style headrest, cup holder, and integrated carry strap. Want to go hands-free? Grab the optional backstraps and sling it over your shoulder. The whole thing folds flat for easy storage and is built to withstand sun, salt, and sand.