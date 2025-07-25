5 must-have gadgets to keep you cool whilst camping

Summer is the prime time for many of us to dust off our tents and go camping – understandably, as nothing quite beats heading outdoors at this time of year. But with the summer months comes the heat and, when it’s scorching, it can quickly turn your fun outdoor escape into a sweaty, sleepless ordeal.

But staying cool while camping doesn’t have to be a challenge. With the right gear, you can beat the heat and stay refreshed even during the hottest days. Here are five must-have cooling gadgets that can bring instant relief and help you make the most of your summer getaway.

1. Portable fan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This gadget consistently tops Reddit recommendations, and for good reason. When the air is dry and you’re hot and sticky, there’s nothing quite like a cool breeze to bring instant relief. Even if you’re camping off-grid, there are plenty of powerful portable fans available. This handheld model from Jisulife is compact enough to toss in your bag and pull out whenever you need a quick cooldown. For something more substantial, we highly recommend the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Cordless Fan. It features a built-in misting system and boasts an impressive 12-hour battery life, making it a great choice for long days outdoors.

2. Portable shower

The cooler your body temperature before bed, the better you’ll sleep, and a cold shower can work wonders. If your campsite doesn’t have showers, a portable shower is a smart solution. The Sea to Summit Pocket Shower is a compact and convenient option, cleverly designed as a 10-litre dry bag with a built-in showerhead. It provides a steady flow for 7–8 minutes – just hang it up, twist the nozzle to adjust the water pressure, and enjoy a refreshing rinse.

3. A tarp

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A tarp is a versatile, waterproof sheet that many campers use for shelter. But, even if you prefer a traditional tent, it can be a valuable addition to your camping kit. If you’re using an inner-pitch-first tent, you can skip the flysheet and rig a tarp overhead instead. This setup allows for better ventilation, keeping you cooler while still protecting you from the elements (just in case the weather takes a turn). Don’t have that type of tent? No problem. A reflective tarp can be draped over your tent to help deflect the sun’s heat during the day instead.

4. Cooling towel

Cheap, cheerful and compact, cooling towels are activated by water and rely on evaporative cooling to help regulate body temperature. They’re usually made from PVA or microfibre, materials that retain moisture while remaining dry to the touch, allowing them to stay cool for longer periods. Draping one of these over pulse points on your body – such as the back of your neck or forehead – can provide some instant relief.

5. Portable fridge

(Image credit: Future/Leon Poultney)

One of the simplest ways to cool down is by sipping a cold drink, and a portable fridge makes it easy to keep your beverages icy cold, even in the heat. It’s also perfect for chilling damp towels or storing ice packs for some instant relief. We love the battery-powered EcoFlow Glacier , which not only has a dual zone fridge and freezer compartment, but it can pop out ice-cubes within 20 minutes.