9 best musk fragrances for men 2025: sensual, animal scents from Tom Ford, Giorgio Armani, Diptyque and more

If you’re looking for the best men’s fragrances and colognes , chances are you’ve seen the note ‘musk’ pop up quite frequently. But the funny thing is that not many people actually know what musk is – to be honest with you, I didn’t either until fairly recently!

A quick science lesson for you – musk originally came from the glandular sac from a male musk deer… yes, really. The sac contained a liquid that was used by the deer to attract mates but when harvested, it could be dried into a musk pod which contained a powder that when mixed with alcohol, had a very nice smell – I dread to think who came up with that idea.

Nowadays, musk fragrances aren’t made from deer parts, but instead are a mix of synthetic and plant materials which still have the same type of smell. Due to how musk was used by deer, musk scents have a reputation for being aphrodisiac-like in nature, so it’s often used in the best evening fragrances .

Musk is commonly used as a base note in most fragrances, and you’ll typically find it balancing or boosting amber and woody scents. Now, that’s not to say all musk fragrances are woody – I’ve done a full guide on woody fragrances for men which you can reference – but instead, you can expect notes like sandalwood, myrrh, vetiver and neroli.

But without further ado, here are nine best musk fragrances for men from the likes of Tom Ford, Giorgio Armani, Diptyque, BVLGARI and more.

Best Musk Fragrances for men