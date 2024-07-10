9 best evening fragrances for men 2024: sensual, seductive and seriously captivating

As there are so many of the best men’s fragrances and colognes to choose from, it can be hard to decide which scent is right for you. An easy way to narrow down your options is to choose different scents for specific occasions and times of the day, for example, having one fragrance for daytime and one fragrance for the evening.
Evening fragrances are much bolder than daytime options (see our favourite 11 daytime fragrances for men if you’re looking for an everyday scent). The evening is where you can be more intense and experimental, diving into spicy, sensual and powerful scents to better compliment the nighttime.
So, to help you find the perfect scent for your next night out, date night or special occasion, here are the best nine evening fragrances for men. We’ve rounded up picks from Hugo Boss, Giorgio Armani, Jo Malone, YSL and more, so you have plenty of notes and budgets to choose from.
Best evening men’s colognes and aftershaves 2024
It’s almost impossible to have a fragrance round-up that doesn’t include Hugo Boss and for the evenings, Boss Bottled Night is our top pick. Intense, spicy and masculine, Boss Bottled Night is part of the woody fragrance family, and has notes of birch leaves, jasmine, cardamom, sandalwood and musky louro amarelo.
Hugo Boss Boss Bottled Night is available to buy at The Perfume Shop for £84.
Described as a seductive scent, Giorgio Armani Code is the perfect evening fragrance for your next date night. It’s an oriental and woody fragrance with strong notes of tonka bean, guaiac wood, bergamot and sage. Giorgio Armani Code has always been a fan favourite, so we really recommend this one.
Giorgio Armani Code is available to buy at Superdrug for £105.
Another seductive and intense fragrance is Yves Saint Laurent La Nuit de L’Homme. Clues in the name, this scent is designed for evening wear and is part of the woody amber fragrance family. It has notes of cardamom, cedar, lavender, vetiver and bergamot, giving it a strong and powerful smell.
Yves Saint Laurent La Nuit de L’Homme is available to buy at The Perfume Shop for £68.
Dior is well known for its fragrance collections, and while Dior Sauvage could definitely have a place on this list, we’ve opted for Dior Homme Intense instead. Evening scents should be all about intensity and the Dior Homme Intense has this and then some, with its notes of amber, wood and iris.
Dior Homme Intense is available to buy at Dior for £79.
If you prefer something more floral, Tom Ford’s Noir De Noir is the perfect balance of florals and amber, making it a dark yet feminine scent. Recommended for both men and women, this unisex fragrance features black truffle, vanilla, patchouli, amber, tree moss and oud wood, so it has multiple layers of masculine and feminine profiles.
Tom Ford Noir De Noir is available to buy at John Lewis for £220.
Maison Margiela has a scent for every occasion, and its Replica Jazz Club is a fun choice for evenings out at a restaurant, bar or jazz club – funny that. It’s an incredibly warming scent, with notes of whiskey, vanilla, tonka bean, vetiver, leather and tobacco, so it’s the perfect companion for a music-filled night out.
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club is available to buy at John Lewis for £60.
A long time favourite from Jo Malone – which has recently been given a new lease of life, thanks to ambassador, Tom Hardy – the Cypress and Grapevine Cologne Intense is bold and distinctive. From the fresh and woody family, this scent has notes of aromatics and amber, giving it a warmth and freshness that works well for late nights.
Jo Malone Cypress and Grapevine Cologne Intense is available to buy at Jo Malone for £160.
Valentino’s Born in Roma collection is pretty expansive, and its boldest cologne for the evening is the Uomo Intense. With notes of vanilla, vetiver and lavandin, the scent has a strong oriental smell, so it’s something a bit bolder and powerful, making it suited to special occasions and long evenings.
Valentino Born in Roma Uomo Intense is available to buy at The Perfume Shop for £100.
Inspired by the ocean and pirates, Kilian Paris Black Phantom Memento Mori is an unusual scent that’s hard to forget. With notes of rum, coffee, vetiver, sandalwood and cyanide (yes really), Black Phantom Memento Mori is sure to make an impression.
KILIAN PARIS Black Phantom Memento Mori is available to buy at John Lewis for £220.