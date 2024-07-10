9 best evening fragrances for men 2024: sensual, seductive and seriously captivating

As there are so many of the best men’s fragrances and colognes to choose from, it can be hard to decide which scent is right for you. An easy way to narrow down your options is to choose different scents for specific occasions and times of the day, for example, having one fragrance for daytime and one fragrance for the evening.

Evening fragrances are much bolder than daytime options (see our favourite 11 daytime fragrances for men if you’re looking for an everyday scent). The evening is where you can be more intense and experimental, diving into spicy, sensual and powerful scents to better compliment the nighttime.

So, to help you find the perfect scent for your next night out, date night or special occasion, here are the best nine evening fragrances for men. We’ve rounded up picks from Hugo Boss, Giorgio Armani, Jo Malone, YSL and more, so you have plenty of notes and budgets to choose from.

Best evening men’s colognes and aftershaves 2024