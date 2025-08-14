OMEGA’s new Seamaster Aqua Terra looks like it's at the bottom of the sea

QUICK SUMMARY OMEGA has debuted the new Seamaster Aqua Terra Turquoise. The watch comes in 38mm and 41mm case sizes, and features a stunning turquoise dial and ceramic bezel.

OMEGA is further expanding its Seamaster Aqua Terra line with a new turquoise colourway. Available in 38mm and 41mm case sizes, the black, silver and turquoise accents of the new OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra Turquoise makes the watch look like it should be at the bottom of the sea.

The OMEGA Seamaster is the OMEGA longest-running product line, and it’s clear why. Dating back to 1948, the Seamaster watches collection gets all the basics of timekeeping right, including clear dials, prominent hour markers and distinctive bezel details.

The newest addition to the range is the OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra Turquoise , featuring a stunning blue-green colourway that’s perfect for summer. Available in 38mm or 41mm case sizes, the OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra Turquoise features a turquoise dial with a black gradient to make the outer ring of the watch look darker and more mysterious.

The dial features triangular hour markers and hour, minute and seconds hands that are tipped with white Super-LumiNova so they glow in the dark. The dial is varnished and has a date window at the six o’clock position.

(Image credit: OMEGA)

Surrounding the dial is a matte black ceramic bezel which matches the black rubber and turquoise stitched strap and contrasts against the stainless steel case and screw-in crown. Alternatively, there’s a steel on steel version with an integrated bracelet, and the steel continues around to the caseback which shows off the movement.

The 41mm version of the OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra Turquoise is powered by the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8900 which gives the watch a 60 hour power reserve, while the 38mm edition features the Calibre 8800 movement and 55 hours of power. Both watches are also water resistant up to 150 metres.

A stark change from OMEGA’s Summer Blue collection, the OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra Turquoise offers a deeper, darker shade that looks like it’s been dwelling in the depths of the ocean – I’m a huge fan, to say the least.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors